TROJAN ELEMENTARY
SANDY SHIPPY’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I have bin good to day. I wish I have a big two stoore hose. I hop you cum to the hose.
Love, Anabeth Crabtree
Dear Santa,
I hop you have ben bize. I rely wute a bunch of pop its. I wute a tablet and a rel car and a calendr and a praktis clok and to squshe and a boke.
Love, Jordan Brewer
Dear Santa,
I love you. I like warm hugs from you. You are the best! I like you. I like the place you are at. Me and my brother Remy. You are not alone. You have kids on your side.
Love, Alayna Chase
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is my elf? Is he being good or bad. I hope he will good. Why do you wear your big outfit? Is it because it is cold I hope you have great day!
Love, Gunnar Culbertson
Dear Santa,
I hop I gite 2 nm ppopis for my sisters. And a toy pupy! And a toy dady boll. How or you or doing. I alsow hop I git a toy cat sow it can play with the bog. I hop I git evretheing. And a iscrem bar.
Love, Andrew Lavine
Dear Santa,
Can I have a exercise bike. A phone and a gocart. A blankit. And that is it You are the best. Thank you for everything. Kids love you. You are the best!
Love, Ryder Crook
Dear Santa,
Mary Krismis I am wite to Santa. Santa ples kan I hav a foon aisu how are your ats. Thak you vare much Santa yay.
Love, Dylan Allen
Dear Santa,
I wont footlbol ger and drtbik ger and drtbiks. I wont foorwelrs. I wont popits I wont fon and I wont and exboxs and PS4s.
Love, Stetson Anderson
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car. How are you doing? I have bin good for Christmas. I want money for Christmas. I want phone.
Love, Karsyn Cawby
Dear Santa,
I have ben kind of good. I want a phone for my Christmas Day + a lol house but better than the one I got for my birthday “cause it broke” that made me sad oh? I for got some money for my mom + dad + stepdad + dad’s girlfriend and “please please” a house before Christmas for dad and Shey.
Love, Attilyne Godfrey
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car. I want vebux a lot of vebux and Alede lise now contrdlers for my intend. Thas it Santa are you. Have a nice day How are your elfs doel?
Love, Sterling Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a toy puppy, and a good dog food four the puppy. How are uro renieders? How is my elf?
Love, Cecilia Hazlett
Dear Santa
I wunt a a scatbord. Santa how are you Santa? I wunt a karge and I wunt a Ronckn egg.
Love, Aubree Kirkland
Dear Santa,
For crismis if you have one can you git me a habw cite car. For crisnis I hope roodof is ok santa. I think we will have cookies and mellk. Meree Krismis Santa.
Love, Dakota Berry
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good day and night. Yow do you get on time on the eve? I want a now phone. I want a nail kit I want a play doll set. I want skwshes. I want pop its and poptube sets a play kitchin. By Santa.
Love, Anaia Van Loenen
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I will tell you I wasit nobe. How n yoor elf is doing wat time do you call at niget? I relle wot a moorsikl. How much preis you make? I am gesee 5000 preis. Hav a good December!
Love, Jacob Owens
Dear Santa,
I love you. How do you get on time on cresmis eve. The thangs I want is fake nails, skate bord, nail kit, slime kit, a loot of slime. And squishies poop pes, figers, a alive reel fish or a dog.
Love, Zendaya Needham
Dear Santa,
This is Deana Willey. I what a coring book. I what a mery maws afit. I wunt a set of mery mows peejas. I what a noo bike. I whnt noo guts book. I whnt a noo smile book. I whnt a noo chapter book. I shnt a noo mery maws book.
Love, Deana Marie Willey
LOGAN SWARTZ’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I would like a apple watch. I would like a cpuetr. I would like a airpods. I would like a hedfons. I would like a peino. I would like a daede cat. I would like a makeuq kit. I would like you to have a mire crismi. I would like a misolosto. I would lik to laptop. I would liked you like you to de safe.
Love, Sareena Irvin
Dear Santa,
I would like a game cald booskitball and Christmas socks. And a gingobell and a legoe set. I would a Christmas sweter. A wisal. A nerf gun.
Love, Kase
Dear Santa,
I want a jtowne I would like a pare av adidasis I would like a pare uv tabiit I would like a intindowa I would like a huvrbord I would like a drowa I would like a custmisda char I would like a pocitnita I would like a toya gun I would like a lagow seta
Love, Xaeden Young
Dear Santa,
I would like airpods ples I would like a huverbord ples I would like a kunpewerd ples I would like Christmas socs ples I would like monay ples I would like adedis shrt ples I would like a stephincre bobol hede plz I would like a lago sete ples I would like a iphone 7 ples I would like a basskitball sher ples I would like a passball sunglasis ples
Love, Corbin Clearwater
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a kittin! I also want a new tablit with out a login. P.S. I would like Prodgy on it. Thank you!
Love, Livid Brewer
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablit and a dog for Christmas ples Santa you are so nice for giten presins for evrewun in the uniderse.
Love, Jacylyn Shipley
Dear Santa,
I would like a airpod. I would like a shoosh. I would like clos. I would like kittin. I would like a hoverboard.
Love, Aria McKinney
Dear Santa,
I would like a airbods colored red. Please thank you a new tablet. New clothe. The new xbox. A drone.
Love, Matthew Silvester
Dear Santa,
I whiuht for chrismis is all choclit. And the secant thing I whint for chtismis is more hedfons.
Love, Owen Micklegoff
Dear Santa,
I would like ere pods. A tablit. A looooo dolers. Sum gold. I whit to be rich. A haverbord. A butler. A munchin. A pet. A cputere. A book. A desk. A new pet. A pinsol. A char.
Love, Ryan Thomas
Dear Santa,
I would like a real bunny and I relley want a bunny. I would need some undrware. Can I have ballrena shos. Some short high bells my size is 2 I want some shos. I need some more winter hats I would like a new waterbottle.
Love, Rianna Jean Combs
Dear Santa,
I would like airpods and a xboxs. Baskitbol and a bol. A iphone one game bdest on my xbox 5.
Love, Cash Fisher
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lageo set for Kerismis and a paer uf airpods for Kerismis and a goosdumps pupit slapey I am going to get you choclit chip cookees.
Love, Andrew Davis
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone for crismis. And a shet of paper. And airpods. And chorir. And sos. And pumus. And socs. And clos. And iolre.
Love, Paislee Morin
Dear Santa,
I would lied a notla blit ¾. I would lied a toy dinosas. I would lied sume hinkel bells and a kook book with pashis
Love, Alysia Hollman
Dear Santa,
I would like a syrx a stove a scte
Colby Mckellips
Dear Santa,
I would liked a past grey jet I don’t no yet.
Aiden Lynch
Dear Santa,
Iphone 12 and a please glay stayshin pleases and a toy lam to.
Gavin
BECKY PETTY’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I would like to get toy dog and a coloring book and a scotter and baby dolls. I have been good.
Love, Alexia Harrison
Dear Santa,
Why can’t we meet you? I would like to get a drum, a box boy elf, a red umbrella, and a t-rex hot wheel track. I have been good.
Love, Douglas Unruh
Dear Santa,
I was just wondering how cold is the north pole. I would like to get joy, family, friends, and money. I have been good.
Love, Kyndel Burnett
Dear Santa,
I like yue and the randeere. I would like to get star lord blaster, infinity gauntlet, a real captain America shield, and marvel dress up clothes. I have been good.
Love, Micah Williams
Dear Santa,
I would like to meet you. I would like to get Fornite toye, watch, and football. I have been good.
Love, Logan Bell
Dear Santa,
Why do yr randers fliiy. I would like to get Nintendo a cdoriny book a bainbow slinky a brone I have been good
Love, Justin Hake
Dear Santa,
Where do you get your priests? I would like to get raptormask and toysurprise I have been a good kid
Love, Nicholas Murray
Dear Santa,
I would like to get A puppy and a wolf. I have been good
Love, Hadley McCord
Dear Santa,
Wy do you have so much snow? I would like to get go cart, body armor, phone. I have been good trying to be good
Love, Daniel Reichley
Dear Santa,
How do make your reindeer fly? I would like to get a note book, a ball, a puppy toy, a purse. I have been good.
Love, Braighlen Bowen
Dear Santa,
Od you like the out side? I would like to get Barbies, Barbie clothes, A baby doll, gamastic Barbie. I have been good
Love, Anna Jones
Dear Santa,
Why do you gev awot prasns? I would like to get Snow gloves pillow shirts car. I have been good
Love, Hudson Slayman
Dear Santa,
Can I cum to you santa. I would like to get Doll house. Finger nail set. Cheerleading outfit with pom poms. I have been good.
Love, Emma Brandon
Dear Santa,
Are you immortal. I would like to get a double neck electric guitar, a corgi, a ninttendo switch, skateboard. I have been trying to be good
Love, Nolan Bennett
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask. How is Ellie. I would like to get all the babydoll’s and all the birbies. I have been good
Love, Payton Taylor
Dear Santa,
Why do rane deer fly? I would like dlankit, jewelry, hiye/heels, make/up. I have been good
Love, Raelynn Williams
Dear Santa,
Ha much sno is there? I would like to get Play stashin Giftcard phone and a dog. I have been good
Love, Raphael Grammer
Dear Santa,
Wy do You have so mutch snow? I would like to get puppy and wheelies, bike and, Wireless head phones. I have been good.
Love, Riley Harper
Dear Santa,
I axldile forgot mi and mi sisters elfs name plese can you remind us. I would like to get a snowglobe, legos, more pawpatrol toys and surfing at mi fuanle wud like to jojo to be good. I have been good.
Love, Syrena Barger
Dear Santa,
Why do the randeer fly. I would like to get phone, x box 63, t.v., dog man. I have been good
Love, Warren Wood
KERRI SPRINGER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
What have you been doig. I have been really really good. For Christmas I want is a polaraid slime shos colring book
Love, Kinsiee
Dear Santa,
How has Rudolph been? I have been good. I wut a bobe and I wut a barbie doll and new baby doll water bottle
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
Are you eating? I been good. I want to get make up Barbes feag nale polish hats
Love, Abbi
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I hope your doing good. Is rudophs nose still red? I have been realley good for Christmas I wante a 20 dollar roblox gift card and a raptr toy.
Love, Dacen Afford
Dear Santa,
How have the elvese been? I have bin really good. I will have los uv cukes froo you. For Christmas I’d like to get a Iphone 12. Lamborgini and ridr to ride to. Modsicle.
Love, Keeton
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? You soush tak a brak.I have been trying my best. and I wunt a stuf aumwolf. And a new woth. And a toe snak. I am six
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause been? Thank you for all you do I have been really really good. I would like a bebe gun a Iphone a ax a give bodle and my own room.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
How have the elves been? I want a robot combo and a toy pleace. Thank you
Love, Warren Crabtree
Dear Santa,
Hi is Roudof doing good! I have ben good lots. Roudof good a leder. Back plese and is Mis clas good to. I went a Polle Pall Pockit and a baby dall to
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
How have you ben doing I have ben kinda good. I want a pair of red snakers, robotic toys. A mandiaren cup or mug and dog treats.
Love, Grant
Dear Santa,
Hi. Is Rudolph’s nose still red? How have the elves been? I have been really good this year. May I have some stuf. I want lol Dolls. Bath bom ty wolr and play doue. Thank you Santa so mutch
Love, Alyra
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph’s nose still red? I have been trying my best. I wude like to get a hoverboard and new cothes and a baby doll and a crallons and maraers.
Love, Corrynn
Dear Santa,
Hi how has Rudolph been? I have been good how is Mrs. Clause? Is Rudolphs nose penk or red. Are the rander retey to step up in to the sky. I wont four Chismris is a hot wilsl trak and you kan poles mack it wek trik. And a Pokemon game four my Nintendo and a play stachen Xbox?
Love, Guy Johns
Dear Santa,
How has Rudolph been I have been good. I want a cat bed and a dollhouse
Love, Jaycee
Dear Santa,
How has Ruodoph been? I have been pretty good. I would like polaroid. And a LOL doll and a baby alive and a bead set.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
Rudoph’s nose shill red? I have been good. I want a puppy and a kitten. I also want a play station5.
Love, Jasper
Dear Santa,
How is Msr. Clause? And how have the elves been? I have been vary good. And I want for Crismase is omg and lol doll and a new pair of sneakers. And I’m 7 years old.
Love, Marley
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing I have being really good. I like to get a huver bord with a plug vt head set. PS 5. Clawmushine no money
Love, Titus
Dear Santa,
How is Mis Clause I been good evrevy day but I yeld in the hallway. I have bin trying to not yell but I did. Can I pleas have a bike and a traplin and that is all.
Love, Jaxon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.