TROJAN ELEMENTARY
KERRI SPRINGER’S CLASS
Dear Santa, how do your reindeers fly? I would like to get a phone. I have been good.
Sincerely, Liam C
Dear Santa, What kind of cookies do you like best? I would like lots of LoL,s. I have been good.
Sincerely, Spencer H
Dear Santa, Do you like computers? I would like to get a Puppy, pig and cat. I have bin bad.
Sincerely, Ashliegh Buckley
Dear Santa, What kind of cookie do you like? I want a ipod.
Sincerely, Christopher B
Dear Santa, Are you real? What do you feed the reindeer? What is your favorite reindeer? I have been good. I would like to get a gaminge computer.
Sincerely, Kage D
Dear Santa, What do you do after Christmas? I have been in the mittle. Some days I’ve been bad and some daya I have been good. I want a traqoline a little cor and a new flas lite a heet blakeid pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeese.
Sincerely, Leeland Gray
Dear Santa, What do you feed the reindeer? I would like to get a Thepren and pupe. I have been good.
Sincerely, O’mari h
Dear Santa, How is Miss KLOS DOING? I would like to get a ginepig, phone, dog, tablet, charapulen, money, gokrt, 100 kitins, lol dols, mister hi dollhouse, and a cputru. I have been good.
Sincerely, Kaley J
Dear Santa, Why did you start giving toys a Christmas time? I would like to get a skateboard, a trampoline and muny. I have been pretty good.
Sincerely, Riley
Dear Santa, What is your ferret chocolate? I would like to get a monchtruk, socks, and minecraft legos. I have been gud.
Sincerely, Noah K
Dear Santa, Wet are you doing? Can you get me a drone? I have been good.
Sincerely, Kaiden K
Dear Santa, I have been good. Are your elves helping you a lot? I would like to get a live horse and a toy dog. I have been good.
Sincerely, Astrid L
Dear Santa, what do you feed the deer? I want 100 LOLs, 100 Barbies, 100 horses, and 6cides. I bn gud.
Sincerely, Mae M
Dear Santa, What do you feed the reindeer? I would like to get earrings, Barbie cloze, and 18 doll cloce. I wunt Barbies. I have been good.
Sincerely, Annabelle P
Dear Santa, Do you have a tea set? I would like to get a bumper, make up, and a token Elsa. I have been good and I bin gat.
Sincerely, Teagan S
Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus doing? What do you feed the reindeer? How are you doing? I would like to get a tablet, My crush, phone, and a guinea pig. I have been very good.
Sincerely, Avianna S
Dear Santa, What is you real name? I have been good. I want either a Bumper car or a Nerf gun.
Sincerely, Garron Stevenson
Dear Santa, You are very nice. I cant wait to see you soon. Question for Santa: how are your riandear? I would like to get A Skateboard. I have been very good.
Sincerely, Lincoln S
Dear Santa, What do you feed the reindeer? I would like to get a squishy ball. I have been good this year.
Sincerely, Byson T.N.
KELLEY WALLACE’S CLASS
Dear Santa, Hi. How are you? I hope you bring me my Life Doll stuff and a Huw Huvbad and makeup and clothes. I love you Santa.
Love, Kammy Stewart
Dear Santa, Hi. How are you Santa. I love you. I want for Christmas a Gymnastics Bar for Christmas and a new leatared mabe for Christmas also. I love you and your reindeer.
Love, Ella Durham
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you. I miss you. Can I have a pocket knife? Man, I love you. You do so much for me and I love you so much.
Love, Tripp
Dear Santa, Hi. Please can you give me legos? Bye, and I hope you don’t have to wear a mask when you come.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa, Man, I love you. I have been very much helpful this year. Can you please get me boxy dolls, geography games, water toys, movies, blumies, weather machine, birthday tracker, stuffed animals, and that’s all. Bye!
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. I hope you are feeling good. I would be very glad if you got me a X-Box for Christmas.
Love, Penny
Dear Santa, Can I please have a Saiper Poseubul Endoraptor and a Lego Jurassic World set.
Love, Exavior
Dear Santa, Hi…Are you doing good? I want puppy and animal doll and love from you. And a hover board. Thank you.
Love, Larissa
Dear Santa, I want to be your best friend. I hope to see you soon. For Christmas I want Pokemon games, a 3x4, X-Box 360 video games, and a TV. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, Parker
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want 5 kittens and 5 puppies because I love them.
Love, Brylee
Dear Santa, Hi, I love if you would bring Hot Wheels. Would you please because I have been good. I love them.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa, Hi…Are you feeling good this year? I have been good this year and I would love it if you got me a new phone please. Merry Christmas.
Love, Ledaya
Dear Santa, Hi Man! I was wondering how you are doing. I’m doing great, not great, amazing actually. I miss you. And I know you are wondering what I want for Christmas so here it is: a phone, new tablet, TV, computer, bedset, and clothing, shoes, hoverboard, books, any books, headphones. That is all, so bye.
Love, Mari-Lynn
Dear Santa, Hi, please can I have Pokemon cards, call of duty X-box game and a TV. Thank you for making toys. Have a nice flight.
Love, Dakota
Dear Santa, Hi! Can I please have a hoverboard, O.M.G. doll, a puppy, a phone, and a phone case. Thank you for everything. Have a merry Christmas.
Love, Bristol
Dear Santa, I love you. For Christmas will you please bring me an Elf on a shelf, a Play Station 360, a red game hq, a puppy, kitten, and hover board. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Carson
Dear Santa, I want a Lego set of Dragon ball-z with Goku. I would also want an electric scooter. I want to call you because I want to see how you’re doing.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. I would like and love if you got me a hover board and Ryan’s toys. You are the best person ever. I want a baby dog too.
Love Bentley Avery Reinhardt
SANDY SHIPPY’S CLASS
Dear Santa, I would like a fan. How are you? I like soft doll. I like making you cookies. I am making sugar for you. How do you keep up with everything. I like Mrs. Claus.
Love, Savannah McCord
Dear Santa, How do you make an elf. And I want a skateboard. Why do you like cookies and milk? I like Christmas because pepel get presents from around the wrld.
Love, Afton Berryman
Dear Santa, I am Barrett. My favorite color is red. One Question, how is sprinkle doing. I want one thing. Can I have Super Mario 30 World?
Love, Barrett Draper
Dear Santa, Are your raindeers good? I would like a L.O.L doll. I love dogs. I have 2 dogs and no cats. I have a brother and a sister.
Love, Abigail Mersman
Dear Santa, Santa how do you make toys? I wish for a Bakugan. My name is Ben. My name really is Benjamin but my family calls me Ben.
Love, Ben Byrd
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? I will like a Ninendo Switch. I am very good.
Love, Cydance Razo
Dear Santa, Santa can you giv me a noow kid for Christmas because I like kids. And I will giv you cookies and milk to you and its good.
Love, Mason Smith
Dear Santa, How old are you? Are you very tall or are you short? I would like the toothless that was an the thange I wached that can fliy. I am 8 years old. I am taller than Emy. I am as tall as Breane. I love my family and you!
Love, Emmaleigh Kinderknecht
Dear Santa, I like the toys you make. Can I have a Pokemon? I like the way you make the perit indoos. I hope I don’t get coal. Hot other kids are good.
Love, Chance Williams
Dear Santa, I would like a Wolverine movie. But how do you make them, Santa?
Love, Cameron Schulz
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? I want a toy. The toy I want to have is a battlebots. I like sports. How are you doing and how are your reindeer? I hope you both are doing good.
Love, Scout Ballou
Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus. I want Christmas comes. Can I have a tablet?
Love, Kingsler Colse
Dear Santa, I want a mistery power box for Christmas. I would like to meet you. I have a lot of family members. I am 7 years old. My Mom is 37 years old. My Dad is 42 old.
Love, William Bradshaw
Dear Santa, I have a question. How do you dlivr all the toys in one nite to every kid in the world? I want new phone please Sana. I got a new puppy for Halloween. He is a wiener dog.
Love, Kyleaster Russell
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? I would like a set of Army toys that they all have remote control. And what is about me that I like you because you give us toys. And we bake sugar cookies for you.
Love, Reid Lewis
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? I would like a hose toys. I have been good.
Love, Shallyn McKellips
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? And how do you know every kids name? And I want a huthr bord and red ples. And you probably know me because you are Santa.
Love, Amelia Jane Fields
Dear Santa, How do you make toys? How are you? I am in Ms. Shippys class. And my step mom is Ann. I am 7. I’ve been good.
Love, Isaac Thompson
Dear Santa, Do reindeer eat sparkles. One thing I want for Christmas is Waf Frame for my computer. I really like video games. I’ve been good this year.
Love, Joshua White-Bruce
BECKY PETTY’S CLASS
Dear Santa, What is it like in the North Pole? I would like to get a IPad or a new Iphone X for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Sincerely, Andres Moraga
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: why do your reindeer fly? I would like to get a Barbie chef and the 2 little mermaid DvD oh a locket necklaces & a art & kit and a baby kitten that is really cute & slime & some dress shoes. I have been trying to be good!
Sincerely, Araceli Combs
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: doo you thace I will get wut I wut? I would like to get a smol cre, and a lot of goodes, and a lot of gum, pleeeeeeees santa. I have been good santa.
Sincerely, Liberty Gray
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: I have ben wondering if you can come to mu house at 7:00. I would like to get a dog pleas. I have bad and good.
Sincerely, Marisol Sigurdson
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: how cold is it in the North Pole??? I would like a bike with a basket please??? I have been good.
Sincerely, Rachel Wilson
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: How do you stay so big with being so active. I would like to get a transformer and a nerf gun. I have been a really good boy this year.
Sincerely, Ryan Brennan
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: haf I bin good? I would like to get I wut a dog. I have been haf I bun good.
Sincerely, Coby Harrison
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: how meny reindeer do you have? I would like to get a blastoise GX and moltres GX and a zapos GX. I have been good.
Sincerely, Braylend Hewsen
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: how is the nurthpoll? I would like to get lol doll and a bathbom. I have been good.
Sincerely, Lilly Holloway
Dear Santa, I love you. Question for Santa: How cold is it in the north pole? I would like to get .A at & a turtle & a good life & a tablet. I have been Gooood!
Sincerely, Matthew Kwick
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: wus I bin gud? I would like to get LoL ? I have been bin gud ?
Sincerely, Peyton Lankford
Dear Santa, Question for Santa; haw do your fader flie? I would like to get nrfgs and lagose and buks. I have been good.
Sincerely, Logan Larson
Dear Santa, Question for Santa; have you bin gud? I would lke to get a plau sachd and heset. I have been gud.
Sincerely, Lucas Lawless
Dear Santa, my name is lailoni. Question for Santa: hawe do you fit all uv those presents in 1 bag, I would like to get a new brbee dreenhoue and frnitr and eksesrees. I have been good.
Sincerely, Lailoni Phillips
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: have you bin gud? I would like to get slime and lol dols. I have been gud.
Sincerely, Maloree Rayne
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: how cold is it at your plase? I would like to get a game and a phone and a flashlite. I have been good and bad.
Sincerely, Remington Reeves
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: How colde is the nrth pole? I would like to get a my life sety. I have been good.
Sincerely, Miley Shipley
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: hau mush Animal is ther? I would like to get I wut a turtle. I have been bad.
Sincerely, Jacob Slattery
Dear Santa, Question for Santa: How do are moms and dads call you? I would like to get chocolat and a pet fish. I have been good.
Sincerely, Rosie White
Dear Santa, I would like to get nrd guns legose and pokeemon. I have been good.
Sincerely, Hank Welsh
