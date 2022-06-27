Two Louisburg High School band students recently attended the Kansas Lions Band Camp at Pittsburg State University thanks to sponsorship from the Louisburg Lions Club.
LHS students Machinzee Smith, who plays the alto sax, and Annmarie Walton, who plays the cornet/trumpet, attended the camp from May 31 to June 4, according to a news release.
A total of 155 band students from throughout Kansas attended the camp and spent four days practicing together before presenting jazz and ensemble performances Friday night and a concert Saturday morning, according to the release.
About 95 percent of the students were freshmen who were attending the band camp for the first time. They were instructed by the Kansas Lions Band staff and Andrew Chybowski, assistant professor in the department of music at Pittsburg State University.
Smith and Walton both said they made many new friends and would like to attend next year at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., May 30 to June 3, 2023, according to the release.
