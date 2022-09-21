PAOLA — Ivan Mamchur was with his daughter in Louisburg when Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine in February.
All Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 became eligible for military service, and they were barred from leaving the country with their families.
Ivan, who is 65, was given temporary protected status, but his 42-year-old son and daughter-in-law were still in Kyiv with their two children. Ivan’s five sisters were also still in Ukraine.
His son, who is an engineer, could not leave the country, but his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren came to stay with him and his daughter and her three children in Louisburg.
In June, his daughter-in-law had to return to Ukraine, but his two grandchildren remained.
Ivan found himself trying to help provide for his five grandchildren, as well as his daughter in Louisburg.
Ivan served in the Army when Ukraine was part of the U.S.S.R. in the 1970s, and he was stationed in Germany from 1976-1978. He is skilled in the fields of electromechanics and masonry.
But since he came to America in November 2021, he has struggled to find work because he doesn’t speak English.
“I want to help family,” Ivan said.
He turned to the Paola Adult Education Center for help, and he started taking ESL (English as a Second Language) classes twice a week there in February.
“He’s been the most consistent student since we started,” ESL instructor Brenna Gruver said.
Ivan also has picked up some English from his daughter, who was lived in Louisburg for eight years and speaks English well. She also previously lived in Dubai for three years.
Ivan said it has been difficult to be in America while so many of his family members are still in Ukraine. He said he tries not to watch the news because it hurts his heart to see what is happening in his home country.
Still, he expressed thankfulness for the support he has received in America, and he is hopeful that once he learns more English, he will be able to find steady work and help support his family.
