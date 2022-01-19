PAOLA — A new performing arts center at Paola High School could be the crown jewel of Paola USD 368’s next bond proposal.
Paola school board members reviewed some concept drawings of the facility and learned about other proposed improvements at each district school building during a presentation by representatives of DLR Group of Overland Park at the Jan. 10 Paola school board meeting.
DLR Group is the same design firm that helped plan Paola USD 368’s last major bond proposal, which was a $17 million bond issue that received 70 percent voter approval in 2014.
That bond issue funded a variety of projects, including classroom space/tornado shelters at each school, entryway security renovations, a new softball/baseball complex and renovations to Panther Stadium, among other improvements and additions throughout the district.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the school district is getting ready to pay off some bond debt, which is why the DLR representatives were asked to put together a new proposal.
According to the annual budget report from Jimmy Hay, USD 368’s director of business and finance, the current bonds could pay off in 2024 based on assumed assessed value growth and state aid percentage.
DLR Project Leader Andy Anderson, Design Leader Craig Serig and Project Manager Dana Schwartz all took turns talking about the district’s facility-related needs.
Some of the biggest proposed changes would take place at the high school, where there would be a new performing arts center auditorium constructed that would have 800-900 seats.
The auditorium would be attached to the existing stage and theater in the northwest part of the high school, and the glass fan-shaped exterior would have its own community entrance facing Angela Street.
“I’m super excited with the design we ended up,” Anderson said.
Meek said the existing theater, which has 299 seats, would remain and likely still be used by PHS theater students who often prefer the smaller venue. The new performing arts center, though, would be a big upgrade from the 500-seat auditorium at Paola Middle School and could be used for school programs, assemblies and community events.
“We would have the opportunity to have a bigger space for the community,” Meek said.
Other proposed improvements at the high school include the construction of a new auto mechanics shop on the east side of the building, as well as HVAC updates, flooring and finish updates, door/ADA upgrades, ceiling and lighting updates in the weight room and academic wing, finish and lighting upgrades in the existing theater, and updates to the commons/entry/restroom area.
Proposed improvements at Cottonwood Elementary include utility updates, HVAC updates, playground turf soft-play upgrades, hard-play shade structure addition, new playground equipment and flooring upgrades.
Proposed improvements at Sunflower Elementary include playground turf soft-play upgrades, hard-play shade structure addition, new playground equipment, flooring upgrades, plumbing fixture replacements, updated lighting and control systems and media center ceiling and lighting improvements.
Proposed improvements at Paola Middle School include HVAC updates, flooring upgrades, kitchen updates, door/ADA upgrades, plumbing and electrical improvements, removal of the existing cooling tower, and lighting, flooring and equipment upgrades in the gymnasium.
Proposed improvements at Hillsdale Learning Center include building envelope improvements, HVAC updates, ceiling and light replacement, flooring upgrades, structure and floor slab improvements and interior finishes.
According to a timeline mapped out by DLR, the school district could take a new bond proposal to voters this fall or wait until the spring of 2023.
First, though, Anderson said the district should consider organizing a community group to get feedback and generate new ideas. He recommended that the group include well-respected members of the community with different backgrounds and not just people who are 100 percent pro-school.
“It’s time to engage your community group,” Anderson said.
Meek said similar community groups were beneficial during the planning of the last bond issue, and their input even led to the district installing turf ballfields.
“These are community buildings,” Meek said. “We need to do what the community wants us to do.”
Meek said the next step would involve getting some cost estimates from a potential contractor on the projects. Anderson suggested that the school district make a decision on using a construction manager agency or construction manager at-risk.
During the last bond series, the school district used a construction manager agency, in which the school district held the contracts. Using the at-risk process would allow the district to hire a construction manager to deliver the projects for a guaranteed maximum price and the construction manager would hold the contracts and act as the general contractor.
Anderson said 90 percent of the school district projects in the area use one of those two processes rather than a design, bid and build process in which architects make a design and put it out for bid.
Anderson said the earlier DLR representatives can work with a contractor the better in regards to working out details of the bond proposal.
Meek told the school board members they could decide at their February board meeting whether to use construction manager agency or construction manager at-risk, and they also could decide in February who should be asked to serve on a community group to get feedback on the bond proposal.
Board approval of the proposed bond referendum could come as early as May, according to the timeline provided by DLR.
