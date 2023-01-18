USD 368 Endowment Association

PAOLA — The USD 368 Endowment Association is turning 40 years old in 2023, and several events are planned to take place throughout the year to celebrate, including a fundraising campaign with a goal of $40,000.

The celebration will kick off with a Paola Chamber of Commerce coffee event scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the USD 368 Central Services building near Paola Middle School.

