PAOLA — The USD 368 Endowment Association is turning 40 years old in 2023, and several events are planned to take place throughout the year to celebrate, including a fundraising campaign with a goal of $40,000.
The celebration will kick off with a Paola Chamber of Commerce coffee event scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the USD 368 Central Services building near Paola Middle School.
Other events will be held throughout the year with the goal of raising awareness and also $40,000 for the 40th anniversary.
Jimmy Hay, USD 368’s director of finance and endowment treasurer, said the funds raised will establish an ongoing anniversary scholarship for Paola High School graduates.
Local residents can learn more about the USD 368 Endowment Association and its 40th anniversary by going to the school district’s website at www.usd368.org and clicking on the Community tab and then selecting Endowment.
