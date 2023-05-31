PAOLA — Paola USD 368 honored four longtime teachers for their retirements and presented awards to other teachers during an end-of-the-year celebration.
The retiring teachers are Leslie Coats, Paola High School drama, theatre, forensics and speech teacher; Deb Keller, Cottonwood Elementary second-grade teacher; Karl Schmidt, Paola High School biology teacher; and Gretchen Walters, Paola Middle School physical education teacher.
The retiring teachers have a combined 169 years of teaching experience, 156 of which have been in Paola.
The following bios of the retiring teachers were provided by the school district.
LESLIE COATS
Leslie, or, just “Coats”, has been at PHS for 47 years currently (perpetually) teaching Theatre & English, sometimes Forensics, Cinema Studies, etc. With three years at Clyde High School, that puts her career at 50 years of teaching!
Coats has directed over 150 productions (too many to count), including 26 productions selected to perform on the mainstage at the KS Thespian Festival, and six on the mainstage at the International Thespian Festival. She might be the only director in the country to have had mainstage shows at all three ITF sites. She was selected to the KS Thespian Hall of Fame in 2003 and a Juilliard Directing Intensive in the summer of 2014.
PHS has been the only Frontier League Champions in Forensics, ever. They won the last two years in the old Pioneer League, and their successes just continued on. Coats coached 31 individual state champions, and they won a team championship in 2019.
Words of Wisdom: “Always look forward. If you are looking back, you’ll run into something.”
DEB KELLER
Deb started teaching in Paola in 1980, right out of college. She taught second grade 42 out of the last 43 years. She worked in three different school buildings, with nine principals, and 47 team members.
Deb and husband Gary raised two children, both PHS graduates. Matthew has three children and lives in Maryland. Daughter Mariah has three children and two stepchildren and lives outside of La Cygne. Deb moved to Linn Valley a year and a half ago, shortly after Gary passed away.
Retirement means doing anything she wants, whenever she wants! She will be busy with eight grandchildren, pets, and her house. She also hopes to travel.
KARL SCHMIDT
Karl has been teaching for 35 years, and has been teaching for 26 of those years in Paola. He has many great memories teaching science from seventh grade Life Science through all secondary levels.
His wife, Emily, influenced his career in education. She was from a city of several million, Karl is from a town of several hundred. She was an elementary teacher, and Karl worked on the family farm/ranch in Pawnee Rock, KS (mental picture...Green Acres). Instead of nurturing plants and animals, he switched to nurturing his children and the children of others. Karl and Emily have three children and three granddaughters (so far).
Karl plans to travel the United States with Emily, visiting family and friends with an emphasis on state and national parks. He will also find time for fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. He will be a full-time grandfather and will certainly not be painting houses during the summer! Any teacher (i.e. Oshel) looking for a good deal on ladders, rollers, brushes, tarps, and accessories, contact Karl.
GRETCHEN WALTERS
Gretchen started teaching in 1982 and spent all 41 years at PMS teaching Physical Education. She also spent 19 years coaching volleyball, 10 years coaching girls basketball, and three years coaching track. She was the KAY sponsor for eight years and coached PHS softball for three years.
She has been married to husband, Butch, for 42 years. They started Walters Excavating from the ground up in March 1988 with their two sons, Derick and Dustin. All five grandchildren are involved in sports (which is no surprise).
Retirement will involve friends & family. Gretchen plans to travel with Butch — kind of summer vacation all year long. She will also spend time at grandchildren’s sports.
Also honored during the end-of-the-year celebration were the district’s teacher of the year winners.
Julie Oakley, who teaches fifth grade at Sunflower Elementary, was honored for being named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year earlier in the school year.
Sydney Goldman, who teaches art at Paola Middle School, was honored for being named the Secondary Teacher of the Year earlier in the school year.
Garrett Bates, who teaches seventh-grade science at Paola Middle School, was honored for receiving the Young Educator Award.
Tresa Brandt received the Outstanding Support Staff Award, and the USD 368 Endowment Association received the Friend of Education Award.
