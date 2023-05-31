230531_mr_school_awards_01

PAOLA — Paola USD 368 honored four longtime teachers for their retirements and presented awards to other teachers during an end-of-the-year celebration.

The retiring teachers are Leslie Coats, Paola High School drama, theatre, forensics and speech teacher; Deb Keller, Cottonwood Elementary second-grade teacher; Karl Schmidt, Paola High School biology teacher; and Gretchen Walters, Paola Middle School physical education teacher.

