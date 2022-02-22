PAOLA — Paola USD 368 officials know voters will decide the fate of the district’s next bond proposal, but they want to be prepared if the plan does get voter approval.
Paola school board members have already seen conceptual drawings from DLR Group of proposed improvements at each district school building, including a new performing arts center at Paola High School.
DLR Group is the same design firm that helped plan Paola USD 368’s last major bond proposal, which was a $17 million bond issue that received 70 percent voter approval in 2014.
That bond issue funded a variety of projects, including classroom space/tornado shelters at each school, entryway security renovations, a new softball/baseball complex and renovations to Panther Stadium, among other improvements and additions throughout the district.
During their Feb. 14 meeting, Paola school board members unanimously voted to utilize the construction manager agency approach rather than construction manager at-risk if the bond proposal is approved.
During the last bond series, the school district used construction manager agency, in which the school district held the contracts. Using the at-risk process would allow the district to hire a construction manager to deliver the projects for a guaranteed maximum price and the construction manager would hold the contracts.
The school district worked with JE Dunn Construction last time, and Meek said the construction manager agency process worked well. Under the agency process, change orders will need to come to the school district for approval, whereas they wouldn’t under the at-risk process, but there would be a guaranteed maximum price.
School board members Scott Golubski, Tim Kelley and Randy Rausch volunteered to serve on a three-member committee to interview potential construction managers.
Also during the Feb. 14 meeting, the school board members agreed to form a community bond committee of about 30 people to get feedback and generate new ideas. The district did something similar during the planning process of the last bond issue, and the input led to the district installing turf ballfields.
Superintendent Matt Meek said he’s already received about a dozen recommended names from board members, and he believes there are other good options on the site councils at each school. Some board members also said they had a few more names to recommend. Meek said DLR has offered to help coordinate the community meetings, and the school board members agreed to move forward with the establishment of the community bond committee.
According to a timeline mapped out by DLR, the school district could take a new bond proposal to voters this fall or wait until the spring of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.