PAOLA – Paola USD 368 is moving forward with plans to put a $40 million school bond question on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Paola school board members, during their June 12 meeting, directed Superintendent Matt Meek and district staff to move forward with creating the ballot question wording so board members can review and approve it at their July meeting.
Meek said the ballot question will then be sent to the county clerk and state in preparation for it being placed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
School district leaders and school board members have been discussing the need for another bond ever since USD 368’s previous $40 million bond proposal failed in September 2022 during a mail-ballot election.
The bond would have addressed end-of-life issues at each of the district’s buildings, and officials say those needs haven’t gone away.
School board members and district leaders have been gathering community feedback in an effort to fine tune the bond proposal.
Meek said some of the proposed changes based on feedback include removing the previously proposed asphalt and turf field replacement projects because they received some of the lowest support from community members in a survey.
Another possible change discussed at the June 12 school board meeting is eliminating the proposed career and technical education addition in the southeast portion of Paola High School, and instead modifying the existing weight room and multipurpose room to gain even more space for career and technical classes at the high school.
Meek said the current weight room could be used for technical classes focusing on topics like electrical, while a second floor could be added to the nearby multipurpose room to add even more space for career and technical classes.
The bottom floor of the multipurpose room could offer more space for the weight room, Meek said.
The multipurpose room previously has been used for wrestling practice and other activities.
The school board members agreed that placing the bond question on the November general election ballot makes more sense than paying for a special walk-in or mail-ballot election at a different time.
The September 2022 mail-ballot $40 million bond proposal narrowly failed by 77 votes, with 1,506 “Yes” votes (48.75 percent) and 1,583 “No” votes (51.25 percent).
The school board members emphasized the importance of communicating the district’s needs to its patrons so they understand the importance of the bond.
End-of-life concerns at the district’s buildings include HVAC, flooring, plumbing and electrical issues.
Cottonwood Elementary was built in 2000 and is the district’s newest building, while Paola Middle School is the oldest being built in 1969.
