PAOLA – Paola USD 368 is moving forward with plans to put a $40 million school bond question on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Paola school board members, during their June 12 meeting, directed Superintendent Matt Meek and district staff to move forward with creating the ballot question wording so board members can review and approve it at their July meeting.

