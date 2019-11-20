SPRING HILL — Spring Hill USD 230 leaders, staff and community members came together for the ceremonial start of the 2018 school bond projects during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Nov. 14, near Spring Hill High School.
School district leaders grabbed shovels and plunged them into the ground, marking the start of construction of the Educational Support Center, set to open in fall 2020; Dayton Creek Elementary School, set to open in fall 2021; and a third middle school similar to Woodland Spring, set to open in fall 2022.
Spring Hill Superintendent Wayne Burke thanked the voters for approving a bond issue in 2016 and again in 2018 to allow the school district to keep up with its growing population.
The school district kicked off the new school year with the opening of Woodland Spring Middle School, 17450 W. 167th St. in Olathe.
In early 2020, the Spring Hill Early Childhood Center will open in what was the Spring Hill Middle School North building. Renovations to the building are being made to accommodate learning for the 3- to 5-year-old students.
These projects are just two of six initiatives that make up the $82.4 million bond proposal approved by voters in September 2016. The completed projects include: Spring Hill High School Phases 1 and 2, Spring Hill Elementary School gymnasium and Timber Sage Elementary School.
The school district has experienced rapid growth, which prompted the creation of a “Vision for Growth Committee” in spring 2016 and again in spring 2018.
The 2016 committee, comprised of more than 40 residents from throughout the school district, studied consultant reports, listened to teachers and worked closely with demographers, educational planners and district officials to better understand the challenges presented by the rapid enrollment growth. The 2018 committee followed the same make-up.
The 2016 committee’s eventual recommendation was to complete the six proposed projects over five years. The state of Kansas funded 30 percent of the principal and interest of the projects in the approved 2016 bond election.
The 2018 $72 million bond issue was approved by voters to fund the three projects highlighted at the Nov. 14 groundbreaking.
Members of the Spring Hill High School Jazz band provided music for the groundbreaking event.
