LOUISBURG — An experienced administrator who has worked in the Gardner-Edgerton and Eudora school districts is the new principal of Louisburg High School.
At their June 13 meeting, school board members unanimously approved hiring Amy VanRheen as the high school’s top administrator. She was set to begin her new duties Monday, July 25.
She will succeed Jeremy Holloway who is the new principal at Oberlin Junior/Senior High School in Oberlin, Kan.
VanRheen has worked as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Gardner-Edgerton School and Eudora school districts, according to a post on the Louisburg USD 416 website.
“We are excited to welcome Amy to the LHS Wildcat family,” Superintendent Brian Biermann said. “Amy is going to bring the passion, commitment and work ethic our community desires in a new principal at LHS. Amy is very personable and is eager to step into her new role in our district.”
VanRheen is working toward her doctorate degree at the University of Kansas and hopes to finish in the near future, according to the district.
VanRheen has two children. Her daughter, Elly, will be a junior, and her son, Acy, will be a freshman. Her husband, Jerald VanRheen, is athletic director at Blue Valley High School, according to the post.
