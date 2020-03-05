PAOLA — Thanks to the power of technology, fifth-graders at Sunflower Elementary recently learned about Thomas Jefferson, not from a textbook, but by touring his Monticello home in Virginia, all from the comfort of their Paola classroom.
The presentation was one of multiple virtual field trips that Jolene Pennington has taken her fifth-grade students on by utilizing the Skype program.
“I love the ability to put our guest speakers on the smartboard so the whole class is able to see what they have to offer,” Pennington said.
During the most recent field trip, the students Skyped with a tour guide at Monticello who talked all about Thomas Jefferson’s famous home.
The students learned that Monticello means “little mountain” in Italian, which is fitting since the home and 5,000-acre plantation sit atop the summit of an 850-foot peak in the Southwest Mountains.
The students learned that Jefferson was one of America’s Founding Fathers, and he wrote the Declaration of Independence.
They also learned, though, that he owned many slaves who lived on the grounds and worked on the plantation.
Much of the interior of Jefferson’s Monticello home has been preserved, and it is decorated in the same style as when Jefferson lived there.
The tour guide explained that Jefferson was constantly learning, and he wanted his visitors to learn, too. Anyone who walked into the home would be greeted with maps of Africa, Native American artifacts from the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and interesting conversation pieces such as the jawbone of an American mastodon that is 13,000 years old.
The students asked several questions about Jefferson’s bed, which was small and tucked into a wall between the office and the bedroom. The tour guide explained that the design gave Jefferson easy access to either room.
Jefferson was constantly writing letters, reading and working in his office, the guide said.
“He had a big library and owned about 10,000 books,” she said. “He could also read books in seven languages.”
Music was also important to Jefferson, and the students learned that he played the violin.
During the five years he lived in France, Jefferson got a taste for different types of food, and the tour guide told the students that he liked to introduce new foods to his guests visiting him in Monticello. Some of those foods include macaroni with melted cheese, French fries, waffles and French vanilla ice cream.
Pennington said the Skype sessions correlate with reading and social studies, and they also help her students learn to listen and take notes.
“After we have concluded our Skype sessions, students learn to discuss what they heard and make adjustments to their notes,” Pennington said. “They discuss what the main idea was that our guest speakers shared and they talk about the supporting details that support the main idea. Each student then writes a paragraph about the Skype session.”
Some other virtual field trips the students have gone on include the Dinosaur National Monument in Jensen, Utah; the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Va.; Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyo.; Fort Loudoun State Historic Area in Vonore, Tenn.; and the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation in Williamsburg, Va.
They’ve also taken an actual field trip to the Miami County Historical Museum.
