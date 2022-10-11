Wildcat Royalty Oct 11, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Louisburg High School seniors Sean McGuire and Bella Feikert were named homecoming king and queen during halftime of Louisburg’s football game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louisburg High School seniors Sean McGuire and Bella Feikert were named homecoming king and queen during halftime of Louisburg’s football game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan stabs brother after argument over sandwichLouisburg to celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 7Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competitionPanther RoyaltyOlathe Health signs letter of intent to join KU Health SystemTrojan RoyaltySpring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarterBobbie Jo ShoemakerVerla Jean Achey ThomasLarry LaWayne McSpadden Images Videos CommentedAmity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery (1)Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students (1)Health Highlights: Oct. 3, 2022 (1)Miami County Sheriff's Office (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:30 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants 0:35 Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures? 2:37 Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants 3:16 Aaron Rodgers apologizes after Packers lose to Giants in London 0:40 Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.