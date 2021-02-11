LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming Friday, Feb. 5, during a home basketball game against the Ottawa Cyclones.
The homecoming king and queen candidates were: Sydney Thornton, Alec Younggren, Olivia Barber, Luke Faulkner, Brooklyn Diederich, Dawson Barnes, Madilyn Melton and Ben Guetterman.
Madilyn Melton and Luke Faulkner were crowned king and queen during halftime of the boys varsity game.
