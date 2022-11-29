Edward W. Fennel Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1947-2022Edward “Ed” W. Fennel, age 75, husband of Linda Fennel, of rural Paola, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.Services are pending with Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne person killed in work-site accident in Spring HillOsawatomie police conduct saturation patrolEarly-morning house fire displaces Osawatomie familyTwo voters changed ballot styles using county election machinesPlanned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animalsMemorial Hall gets a facelift thanks to Web and Gladys HawkinsPaola USD 368 considers contracting out food serviceFormer state hospital employee likely to get probation after helping patient escapeJanice GillespieDempsey, White making history at Northwestern Oklahoma State Images Videos Commented11.3 Percent of School Students Report Tobacco Product Use (1)Planned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals (1)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:44 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles 5:53 The Green Bay Packers Should Stick with Jordan Love with No Playoff Chance – Up & Adams 0:51 Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense 0:47 SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33 1:18 Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'
