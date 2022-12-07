OSAWATOMIE — Eight swimmers are out for the Miami County boys swim team.
The roster features four swimmers from Louisburg, two from Osawatomie and two from Paola.
Letter-winners back are Brayton Brueggen, Louisburg, and Colton Prettyman, Louisburg.
Brueggan, a senior, is in his fourth season with the program. He is a middle-distance swimmer and sprint swimmer.
Prettyman, a sophomore, is out for his second season. He is a sprint swimmer and competes in the breaststroke.
“Our team is made up of four freshmen, two sophomores, a junior and two seniors, but we bring lots of young experience,” coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “Practices have been fun and productive so far with great attitudes all around. These boys have a superior work ethic and we are enjoying everyone getting to know each other.”
Argeropoulous is entering her fourth season with the Miami County swim program.
Assistant coach is JP Harrison. He is a former Miami County boys swim team member.
“Our success this year will be putting together quality individual swims one race at a time,” Argeropoulos said. “We are looking for all the boys to contribute in a variety of events and try out new races.”
The main goals for the team are to get better every week and enjoy the sport of swimming, Argeropoulos said.
“We want to have a fun year and are looking toward posting state qualifying and state consideration times,” she said.
The Miami County boys swim team has set a lot of individual goals, Argeropoulos said.
“With a small roster, it can be hard to place or rank as a team on the leaderboard at meets,” she said. “So we are really focusing on individual improvements and posting great times.”
Teams to beat in the league include Fort Scott, Chanute and Piper, Argeropoulos said.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
