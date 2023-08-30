230906_st_pao_run

Hailey Long of Paola finishes strong in the Louisburg Invitational. Long, who qualified for state, was a second-team Spotlight runner last season.

PAOLA – The Paola cross country program has its focus on running in the final meet of the season, competing in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.

Fifteen runners are out for the program this season with eight boys and seven girls.

