PAOLA – The Paola cross country program has its focus on running in the final meet of the season, competing in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.
Fifteen runners are out for the program this season with eight boys and seven girls.
Eight letter-winners back are senior Alana Bollinger, senior Byron Burris, senior Devin Trent, junior Caden Cohee, junior Micah Sanders, junior Yasmine Rutledge, junior Katelyn Peterson, sophomore Hailey Long and sophomore Landen Terflinger.
Coach Tate Shumard enters his first season with the Paola program. He ran all four years in high school, inspired by an older brother to run.
“Being able to reignite that passion as the coach at Paola has me extremely excited,” Shumard said. “This program has had some notably great seasons, and I look forward to working hard to make great seasons the norm.”
Scott Karr is an assistant coach. He teaches leadership and physical education at the Paola Middle School.
Sanders, a junior, is entering his second season with the team and has been strong in practice, Shumard said.
“He has looked great in early practices,” Shumard said. “I think he will make a huge leap.”
Hazel Downum, a senior, is back on the team after a season off.
“She should have a great year,” he said.
Javan Bolling, a senior, is out for the team for the first time in high school.
“We are excited about his potential to really help the boys team by the end of the year,” Shumard said.
Freshmen runners out for the program are Jackson Bollinger and Daniel Caster.
“This group shows up to work every day,” Shumard said. “Cross country can be a brutal sport to prepare for, especially the first couple of weeks, so consistency is key to rapid improvement. They have worked really hard, and they will be rewarded with leaps and bounds in their development over the next couple of weeks.”
The team had two months to build up and peak at the right time for regionals and state, he said.
“We have to understand that it is a process,” he said. “Consistency in training and recovery is key. The runners will have to believe in themselves as much as the coaches believe in them.
“Coach Karr and I spend a lot of our time instilling confidence in our runners that they will get faster and become better as the season progresses,” Shumard said. “This sport can take a mental toll on runners, and there are many highs and lows. Trusting the process and maintaining confidence are paramount to being where we want to be in late October.”
At the end of the day, the team goal is to compete for a top three finish in the regional and qualify for state.
“From a team perspective, both the boys and girls teams can find themselves right on the cusp of a team qualification to state if we stay healthy and progress throughout the season,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to have representation at the state championships in Wamego. Ideally, that is full-team representation. However, there are several individual runners who have the opportunity to qualify based off of their individual finish at regionals. The bottom line is we want Paola runners in Wamego.”
