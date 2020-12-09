SPRING HILL – Eighteen girls are ready to represent the Spring Hill Lady Broncos on the mat this season.
Spring Hill returns four letter-winners from the inaugural season of girls high school wrestling in Kansas.
Junior Neveah Tauer is back at 138 pounds. She was a state qualifier for the Lady Broncos.
Tauer, 26-7, was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team selection at 136 pounds. She represented the Lady Broncos in the state tournament. Tauer was 3-3 in regionals with a pin and a technical fall for sixth place.
Chrisitina Gonzalez, a junior, is back at 132 pounds.
Spring Hill returns junior Lydia Pierce at 170 pounds.
Victoria Vincent, a sophomore, will compete at 115 pounds.
COVID-19 is changing the way the high school wrestling season will look, Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said.
It has already caused several student-athletes not to come out for the sport this season, Woofter said.
“Our numbers seem pretty good but believe it or not I think there are another 15 who would be out if it were not such a struggle with COVID-19,” Woofter said. “Our biggest goal for the season is to be able to finish what we have started.
“We have changed a ton of how we do things in order to protect our staff and our students,” Woofter said. ““Unfortunately, there are not a set of rules to follow that guarantee success.”
