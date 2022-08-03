Editor’s note: The results of the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election were unavailable at press time, but vote totals and a breakdown of the contested races can be found on the Republic’s website at www.republic-online.com.
The primary election featured several contested races, including three County Commission seats, as well as state House District 5, governor, state attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and others.
Most of the contested races featured candidates from the Republican Party.
Winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will advance to the general election in November.
The ballot featured a state constitutional amendment regarding the regulation of abortion in Kansas that has drawn national attention.
All affiliated and unaffilated voters were eligible to vote on the amendment question, which some political analysists predicted would drive the turnout for the primary higher than usual.
Results of the Aug. 2 primary election will not become official until after the votes are canvassed.
The canvass is scheduled for Aug. 12, according to the County Clerk/Election Office’s election calendar.
