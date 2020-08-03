Editor’s Note: The results of the Aug. 4 primary election were unavailable at press time, but vote totals and a breakdown of the contested races can be found on the Republic’s website at www.republic-online.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paola schools to start Aug. 19
- Gov. Kelly warns state may have to roll back reopening
- County report shows decline in percent of positive COVID-19 tests
- Branine went from chiropractor's office to state on 16th birthday
- Kapas, Eble capture Mutton Bustin titles
- Miami County tops 100 COVID-19 cases
- Louisburg, Prairie View bond elections on Aug. 4 ballot
- Patricia Massey
- Modified Linn County Fair ready to kick off
- Osawatomie to start school Aug. 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.