Eleven runners setting pace for Osawatomie cross country program By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Claire Eble of Osawatomie darts to the finish line. Eble, a returning letter-winner, was on the Spotlight girls cross country team. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — Eleven runners are ready to represent the Osawatomie High School cross country program.The team has eight girls and three boys.Junior Luke Hebert sophomore Korbin Crockett and sophomore LJ Kerr return to lead the boys.Hebert will be running with a mission this season. He helped lead the Trojans to a fifth-place finish in the regionals.Hebert missed qualifying for state by two seconds. He is eager to run that time down this season.Junior Christi McCoy, junior Libby Barnett and sophomore Claire Eble are back to set pace for the girls.Coach Preston Samuels enters his second season as head coach. Assistant coach Leslie Jenkins is in her second season.Newcomers to keep an eye on include freshman Jamie Osborn and freshman Macy Barnett. Both have been running well and can make an impact on the program this season, coach Samuels said.Senior Neveah Baldovin, junior Josie McCoy and junior Violet Dalwey are back after taking some time off from cross country.“As a team, we had a good summer of training,” Samuels said. “We are coming into this season in much better shape than last year.“We need to continue getting race reps in to keep improving,” he said.The girls will run as a team this season, led by one senior. They are looking to improve their times each week to be running their best by regionals, Samuels said. 