An upcoming plant sale in Paola can help homeowners dress up their properties this spring.
Sponsored by the Kansas State Research and Extension Center/Marais des Cygnes District Master Gardeners, the sale will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 30 and May 1-2, in the Family Center parking lot at 808 Baptiste Drive in Paola.
The sale will include pollinator plants, butterfly host plants, native plants, annuals, perennials, tropicals, edible woody perennials, succulents, vegetables, hanging baskets and combination planters, according to the K-State Research and Extension Marais des Cygnes District website, https://www.maraisdes cygnes.k-state.edu/lawn- garden/
The website also includes information about trees, turf, shrubs, insects, gardens, and other related topics. K-State Research and Extension also provides services such as insect identification, plant identification, and soil tests with fertilizer recommendations, according to the website.
A link to the latest K-State Horticulture Newsletter also can be found on the site. The current newsletter offers tips about warm-season grasses and growing blueberries in Kansas, among other topics.
The Marais des Cygnes District’s Miami County office is located at 104 S. Brayman in Paola.
Grouping Plants
When planning spring landscapes, homeowners should always group plants with similar water needs together. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, grouping plants with similar water needs together helps to conserve water, which can be an especially useful strategy if or when drought restrictions go into effect in summer.
Homeowners also can embrace additional strategies to landscape with water conservation in mind. For example, aerating soil helps to improve water flow to plants’ roots and reduces water runoff, helping to ensure that plants get all of the water they need while reducing the likelihood that homeowners will have to use excessive amounts of water to keep plants healthy.
In addition, using low-water-using types of grass can help homeowners who live in areas prone to drought conserve water while still maintaining lush, green lawns.
