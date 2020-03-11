Options for making exterior improvements to add “wow factor” to a home are as endless as the great outdoors.
Two options growing in popularity are using natural stone to build items like retaining walls and wing walls, and accenting a property’s landscaping with river rock.
“It’s kind of a trend right now for at least five years or more to go with more natural products, bringing the natural stone closer to people’s homes,” said Jonathan Amborn, owner of Amborn Stone at 8811 W. 247th St. north of Louisburg.
Some people incorporate stone into the architecture of the home for indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and to dress up pools and fire pits.
“Wing walls for walkout basements, that’s kind of a popular place for stone walls, and in front of homes,” said Amborn, whose company builds all types of stone walls for residential and commercial customers.
Amborn Stone built a stone wall along the Arkansas River in Derby, Kan. Some walls are of the size or height that they require engineering. Amborn has built engineered walls, but most of the walls he builds for residential customers do not require engineering.
River rock is another popular option to accent a landscape.
“We sell a lot of river rock that people use to dress up the landscaping,” said Stone, whose company sells river rock from nine states. “People will use it to accent a stone wall with a border of river rock (for example). There are multiple uses for river rock in landscaping.”
Amborn said there are some things a person should do when selecting a company to build a stone wall.
“They will want to get prices, and the most important thing is they’ll need to look at a company’s portfolio of work they’ve done,” Amborn said. “Word-of-mouth references are important. Ninety percent of my work is from referrals from previous customers.”
Amborn thinks people are returning to natural products because stone can be more aesthetically pleasing than concrete and more durable than timber. It also can add value.
“A lot of people want to save money and try to use landscape timbers or railroad ties,” Amborn said. “That’s just a temporary fix. Those are going to eventually rot out and fail.
“The stone blocks we use we manufacture from the ledge of natural limestone. It’s a permanent solution. It’s going to outlast several lifetimes,” he said. “You can see examples of large stone blocks in buildings in Kansas City, Chicago, all over the United States. They’re still standing.”
There are plenty of other exterior renovations and landscaping that can add value to a home.
Landscaping
Abundant and well-planned landscaping can instantly boost curb appeal. According to the landscaping company Lawn Starter, 71 percent of prospective home buyers say a home’s curb appeal is an important factor in their buying decisions. As buyers use the internet to look for their dream homes, there’s no denying a beautifully landscaped, nicely photographed property can entice buyers to click and read more about a house.
Repaint (or reside) the exterior
A fresh coat of paint or new (or cleaned) siding can instantly give homes a facelift. Neutral, warm and inviting colors tend to have the widest appeal. Adding manufactured stone veneer to the home can offer a 94.9 percent ROI, says Remodeling. And after doing the front door and siding, investing in a garage door replacement offers the highest ROI of all exterior projects listed on the ‘Cost vs. Value Report 2019.’ This improvement returns 97.5 percent when selling.
Improve the entryway
The front door is the focal point of a home’s exterior. Invest in a new door or paint it a striking color to add appeal. Remodeling magazines ‘Cost vs. Value Report 2019’ indicates changing an entry door to a steel replacement can offer 74.9 percent ROI. Such a door provides visual appeal and added security — things buyers look for. In addition to the front door, make sure that the entryway has a level walkway, steps that are in good repair, accents that are free from rust or tarnish, and decorative plants.
Outdoor lighting
Outdoor lighting can add to the ambiance of a property and serve as a security feature. Utilize different lights, such as a bright light by the entry, uplighting in trees and shrubs for drama, a light-lined path to the door to improve visibility, and motion-detection lights to improve the security of the property.
Knowing which improvements add value to a home can help homeowners tailor their efforts to those that are most financially beneficial.
Address insects and minor repairs
Improving home value may come down to fixing areas of the home that can negatively affect its appeal to buyers. Hire an inspector to look at key components of the house and recommend what needs to be fixed. This way it is discovered before home buyers come in and do their own inspections. Termite infestations, deteriorating roofs and hidden water leaks are some things that might need fixing.
