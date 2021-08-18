PAOLA — Chase Gabriel, the leading saddle bronc rider in the United Rodeo Association, kept the pressure on his competition with an incredible ride in the Miami County Fair Rodeo.
Gabriel held on for his eight-second ride, leaning forward and backward to post a score of 71. He is ranked first in the money this season with winnings of $4,436.
The Miami County Fair Rodeo, held Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, featured some talented local cowgirls and cowboys, including Delaney Wright of Louisburg in the barrel racing and Jake Robison of Paola in the saddle bronc riding.
Wright is a student at Louisburg High School. She is a decorated track and field sprinter and jumper.
Wright is ranked No. 3 in the United Rodeo Association in barrel racing with winnings of $3,525.
Robison is a Paola High School graduate. He competed in football, basketball and track and field with the Panthers.
Shelby Whiting, Shy Whiting and Shylor Whiting, all of Louisburg, competed in the break-a-way roping.
Jennifer Duncan, Paola, rode on the first night of the rodeo in the break-a-way roping. She is ranked No. 15 on the leaderboard in the URA.
Levi Nichols, La Cygne, competed in the calf roping event and turned in a time of 10.5 seconds.
Logan Minden, Parker, rode in the saddle bronc competition.
Bill Barcus, Paola, teamed up with Jake Kessler if the team roping.
Tanner Rankin, Paola, is ranked No. 4 in the United Rodeo Association in bareback riding with winnings of $948. Rankin is ranked No. 8 in bull riding.
Koltin Hevalow competed in the second-day of bull riding. He is ranked third in the URA with winnings of $1,142.
Landon Koehn rode in the opening night of the rodeo, competing in the calf roping. He is ranked second in the event in the URA with winnings of $2,592.
Cory Dummitt, ranked ninth in the URA, competed in the calf roping on the second day of the rodeo.
Mark Edwards and Greg Ash competed in the calf roping and in the 40-year-old and older calf roping event. Both are ranked in the top 20. Edwards is No. 13 and Ash is No. 15.
Rydan White, the top rider in the URA, rode in the break-a-way roping on the second day of the rodeo. White has winnings of $3,940.
Dani Clover, who rode on opening night, is ranked No. 3 in break-a-way roping with winnings of $3,436.
Jason Pendegraft, the No. 4 ranked header in the URA, competed in the team roping on the second night of the rodeo with Doyle Scrivner, the No. 4 ranked heeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.