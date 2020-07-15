The Miami County Fair will look a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but fair-goers will still be able to enjoy many of their favorite activities.
Staples like the rodeo, Mustin Bustin’, Rotary Fair Parade and carnival are all scheduled to take place, although organizers are emphasizing that plans may change depending on the current status of the pandemic.
Some events have already been eliminated this year due to the virus. Miami County Fair Board President John Menefee mapped out the changes in a recent news release.
All open class exhibits, with the exception of bucket calves and beef cattle, have been canceled. Also, the 4-H Concession Stand will be closed, but other food vendors will still be on hand.
Another big change is that the royalty pageant will not take place this year.
“Our 2019 royalty will reign for another year, and the pageant will return in 2021,” Menefee said in the release.
Since the release was pushed out on social media, Menefee has confirmed two additional cancelations. The barbecue competition will not take place because it wouldn’t have been sanctioned, and the kiddie tractor pull also has been canceled.
“As a board, we want to make sure we are doing what is in the best interest of our community,” Menefee said in the release. “We encourage all fair attendees to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, wear masks if you choose and please stay home if you have been sick, running a fever or have visited a “hot spot” prior to the fair.”
Hand washing and sanitizing stations also will be located throughout the fairgrounds.
