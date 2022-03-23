LOUISBURG — Bub’s Bar & Grill was packed with basketball fans watching the NCAA tournament on a recent Saturday afternoon.
Above the bar, a large picture of Staff Sgt. Dakota “Bub” Ralle watches over the din of laughter and loud conversations.
But this is not your typical sports bar.
There is deeper purpose for owner Dawn Ralle than ensuring her customers are enjoying March Madness on the large TV screen. The new establishment at 19 S. Broadway St. in Louisburg has a story to tell.
~~~~~
Ralle, a traveling nurse, was huddled with staff at a North Kansas City, Mo., hospital on Aug. 31, 2021, preparing for a morning shift change when she received a text message.
Her oldest son, Dakota, had taken his life.
“I was in a meeting, and one of my sons (Joshua) tried calling me,” Ralle said. “I sent him a message, ‘give me five minutes, and I’ll call you right back.’ And he sent me a text message to tell me Dakota was gone.”
Ralle, a mother of four, was stunned.
“Everybody was just in pure shock. Dakota was the one who pushed everybody to keep going — he was a very outgoing, boisterous person. He literally loved life,” Ralle said.
As a registered nurse who has worked in emergency rooms, Ralle said she was used to catching grieving moms and consoling them.
This time, there was no one to catch Ralle.
“There was no one for me, so I reached out for help,” she said. “I went to a support group, and I was told I wasn’t welcome because my son took his life. Suicide is something nobody wants to deal with.”
One woman’s comments stung Ralle.
“She told me my son is in hell; that’s the stigma against suicide,” Ralle said.
Ralle refuses to believe her.
“My God gave his only son so my son was forgiven,” she said.
Dakota, a munitions specialist who had served in Afghanistan, was an active duty member of the 358th Fighter Squadron of the U.S. Air Force, located at nearby Whiteman Air Force Base.
On Aug. 31, the day after U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan for good, Dakota committed suicide. No one saw it coming, Ralle said.
“Dakota showed no signs of depression. He was happy-go-lucky. I mean, that Sunday, we spent the day out on the lake. He’s laughing,” Ralle said. “He had wrote a grocery list (for the next day). There were no previous signs.
“When they first returned from Afghanistan, his best friend took his life, and Dakota became a big suicide prevention advocate,” she said. “One of his pallbearers had also tried to do it — Dakota stepped in and stopped him. When Dakota did this we were all in such complete awe because he was so against it.”
Ralle said Dakota left her a letter.
“He gave his life for his country,” Ralle said. “He said, ‘Mom, it was for nothing. You gave me away for nothing.’”
It wasn’t until after he died that the family discovered Dakota, age 25, had been suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
PTSD is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.
The 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention report showed the rate of suicides among U.S. veterans rose 35.9 percent from 2001 to 2019. The highest rate was among veterans ages 18 to 34.
~~~~~
“Dakota and I, we’d joke around and say, ‘You know, when we retire we’re going to open a bar on a beach.’ So the more I thought about it. You know what, I can still do this,” Ralle said. “Only now I have a different mission.”
Ralle, a former firefighter and paramedic, said she wants to help soldiers and first responders who may be suffering from PTSD by providing a place for those who feel there is nowhere to turn. And she wants to help families of suicide victims, military and civilian, tell their loved ones’ stories.
“PTSD, you know, they hide it,” Ralle said. “They cover it up with their smiles and with their laughs. But they deal with it every night in their dreams.”
Ralle said it’s tough for soldiers to get to therapists and get the help they need, even at VA facilities.
“It may take three months, four months, and that’s not right,” she said. “They want to give you pills, they don’t want to hear about it.”
Ralle said these soldiers may have fallen, but they did not fail.
“And so, I have walls to honor them. A lot of vets come in here, and they understand what I’m saying,” she said. “You’re not alone. I’m here, and if I need to talk to you all night long, I will.
“You come in here, you’re not judged,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about hiding your fears, you don’t have to worry about hiding your anger. You come in here and discuss it. I’m not a professional, but I’m living through it. This is my therapy.”
She encourages people to put up pictures of their loved ones on the Walls of Honor near the back of the large room — one wall for military and one for civilians.
Patrons have put up pictures of loved ones on the walls, and different military and law enforcement patches are visible throughout the bar. Flags representing every branch of the U.S. military hang from the ceiling.
“Sunday mornings, from 10 to noon, my door is open for just a group meeting,” Ralle said. “We built this big table, so when we sit down everybody’s there. Last Sunday, I did it. I haven’t hardly announced that I’m open, but I had one lady show up, and she talked about her son. She put her son’s picture up on the wall. That’s my thing. Say their names, see their faces. Know that this is life. This is how we cope. We want friends by our side. We want to say their names. We want to talk about them without somebody cringing.”
Ralle has the numbers of suicide prevention lines scattered about. The national suicide line is prominently displayed near the front door.
“We all have questions, you’re afraid to ask,” Ralle said. “When you come in here, I want you to feel like you’re in my backyard at a barbecue, and we’re just talking. If I save just one person, just one, then I’ve done my job,” she said. “Be it military or civilian. Any more, and it’s a blessing.”
Ralle, who grew up in Bucyrus and graduated from Louisburg High School, said she is a Gold Star mom now, and that’s not a group any mother wants to be in.
She would like to raise funds to start a Christmas wreath campaign to place wreaths at all the veterans’ and Gold Star moms’ graves in Miami and Linn counties
“So they’re acknowledged and not forgotten,” she said. “And because they’re not in a national cemetery, well they shouldn’t be left out either.”
~~~~~
Ralle surveys the crowded bar and grill.
“This is a pretty good lunch crowd,” Ralle said. “This is what I want. I want friends together talking.”
The crowd cheers.
“I’ll have to get used to all the sports,” Ralle said, laughing. “We have a limited menu. We just serve bar food, but I think the food is good. At least that’s what I’m told.”
Ralle said she sees little signs that let her know Dakota is there. Ralle said he lives on through her and his siblings, Rachael, Joshua and Jebediah.
“I will be honest, every morning I wake up and I face the fact that my son is gone. That doesn’t go away,” Ralle said.
She looks up at Dakota’s picture above the bar.
“And at least now, I can walk in and I see his face every day,” she said. “I see his face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.