OSAWATOMIE — Five girls are set to compete for the Osawatomie girls golf team.
Osawatomie brings back three letter-winners from last season. Set to lead the way are senior Libby Barnett, junior Emma Weaver and sophomore Macy Barnett.
Amelia Hansen and Arabella Goranson are also out for the program.
Libby Barnett is a dual-sport athlete for Osawatomie this season, playing for the girls golf team and returning to lead the Lady Trojans cross country team.
Coach Ray Loya is in his first year as head coach. Loya has previously served as head coach for the Paola Panther golf program.
“This year, we have brought back three girls from last season and added two new golfers to our roster, but there has been interest from several other students,” Loya said. “I will leave the final roster open for a couple of weeks.”
Everyone had been working hard, Loya said.
“The newcomers are freshmen and brand new to golf but have shown much enthusiasm at practice,” he said. “Practices have been very productive, and the girls are learning new skills every session. The heat has been a problem, but hopefully cooler weather is ahead.”
Osawatomie needs to enjoy the game and the process, Loya said.
“The number one key is to keep it simple,” he said. “The game of golf is complicated from learning swing mechanics to the USGA Rules.
“This is a learning experience, and there are many opportunities for each person to learn about developing themselves as individuals,” Loya said. “Last and most important is to have fun and enjoy what they are doing.”
The team goals are to represent Osawatomie High School and compete at state.
“We want to compete with integrity and represent Trojan Pride,” he said. “We would like to make it to state as a team, but, if not, we would like to have individual representation at the state level.”
