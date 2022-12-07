220302_mr_spt_boys_wrest_06

Louisburg wrestler Kaven Bartlett has his arm raised after winning a match in regionals. Bartlett was one of three Wildcats to win a state medal last season, placing sixth at 126 pounds.

 File Photo

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team had a winning dual record last season and did well at regional and state.

Led by seniors Kaven Bartlett, Jesse Murphy, Trace Eslinger, Kyle Oram and Elijah Eslinger, the Wildcats are looking to build on that success.

