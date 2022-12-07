LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team had a winning dual record last season and did well at regional and state.
Led by seniors Kaven Bartlett, Jesse Murphy, Trace Eslinger, Kyle Oram and Elijah Eslinger, the Wildcats are looking to build on that success.
“We want to continue improving on the previous season,” Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said. “Last year we had a good showing at regionals and state, and we also had a winning dual record. This year we have more experience and depth, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the guys represent the program at each competition.”
The Louisburg Wildcats qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament.
Elijah Eslinger placed fifth in the state at 285 pounds. He was 28-11 on the season.
Bartlett was sixth in the state at 126 pounds. He was 28-11.
Murphy was one win from qualifying for state. He was 11-12 a year ago.
Trace Eslinger will be competing for a varsity spot at 190 or 215 pounds.
Oram is competing for varsity mat time at 190 or 215 pounds.
Ashton Moore, a sophomore, qualified for state last season at 170 pounds. He was 25-13.
Forty-three boys are out for the Louisburg wrestling program this season.
The Wildcats also return junior J’Lee Collins at 126 pounds, sophomore Mika McKitrick at 132 pounds; sophomore Jay McCaskill at 150 pounds and sophomore Brayden Yoder at 190 pounds.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are sophomore Will Showalter at 106 pounds and sophomore Logan Henry at 126 pounds.
Bovaird is entering his 12th season with the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling program.
The Frontier League is a tough conference, Bovaird said, and this season will be no different.
“Year after year, the Frontier League is a very solid sports conference,” Bovaird said. “Tonganoxie returns quite a few strong wrestlers. Baldwin and Paola have several freshmen joining their teams who will have an impact at league and in the postseason. Everyone else will be putting some pretty competitive lineups out there this year as well.”
