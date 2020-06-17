Drivers may haul trailers for a variety of reasons. Some may haul trailers on vacation, while others may do so when moving to a new home.
Regardless of why drivers tow, it’s important to keep certain things in mind before hitching up.
Use the right hitch
Novices may not immediately recognize if they have purchased an incorrectly sized hitch, but that might become apparent when the trailer is detached during a ride. Your vehicle owner’s manual may suggest which size hitch to use.
Make sure the trailer is level
When attached to a vehicle, trailers should be level. Trailers that do not appear level or those that seem to be rising up and down on otherwise flat roadways should be inspected if not brought to the attention of a mechanic.
Drive more carefully
Discomfort or inexperience may propel many drivers to be extra careful when towing a trailer, but even drivers with significant experience towing trailers should keep greater distance between their vehicles and other cars and trucks.
Practice turns
Turning is complicated when towing a trailer. Beginning a turn later can help drivers avoid having their trailers clip curbs, a potentially sticky situation that can cause trailers to flip over.
Avoid reversing when possible
Many people towing trailers for the first time and even some drivers with significant experience towing have difficulty going in reverse. Avoiding situations that require putting vehicles in reverse is ideal for novices. Those who think they cannot avoid going in reverse should practice their technique in empty parking lots before hitting the road, even hiring an instructor to help them, if necessary.
