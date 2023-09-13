230906_st_lou_soccer

Louisburg Wildcat soccer team captains for the season are (from left) juniors Will Showalter, Emmett White and Colton Blue. The Wildcats will be young this season, graduating 15 seniors from a team that went 9-7-2 a year ago.

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG – Juniors Will Showalter, Emmett White and Colton Blue are the 2023 team captains for the Louisburg Wildcat boys soccer team.

White and Blue were starters last season. Both spent time at midfield and forward.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.