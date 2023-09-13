Louisburg Wildcat soccer team captains for the season are (from left) juniors Will Showalter, Emmett White and Colton Blue. The Wildcats will be young this season, graduating 15 seniors from a team that went 9-7-2 a year ago.
LOUISBURG – Juniors Will Showalter, Emmett White and Colton Blue are the 2023 team captains for the Louisburg Wildcat boys soccer team.
White and Blue were starters last season. Both spent time at midfield and forward.
Forty-one players are out for the program that went 9-7-2 last season.
The Wildcats had 15 players from the program graduate in May. However, the freshman class is very strong with 17 among the 41 on the roster.
Coach Bobby Bovaird is entering his fourth season with the program and second year as head coach. Ben York is assistant coach.
Returning letter-winners are: Jacob Brown (junior, midfield), Jose Cuevas (junior, forward), Owen Marsh (sophomore, forward), Dan Minster (junior, defense), Evan Moreland (sophomore, goalie), Ethan Sharp (junior, defense), and Will Showalter (junior, defense). We'll also have solid players stepping up with Cole Clover (junior, defense), Bryce Collins (junior, defense), Caleb Feldkamp (sophomore, midfield), Mika McKitrick (junior, defense), and Jon Powls (senior, midfield).
“We want to play a possession-style game,” Bovaird said. “We need to move off the ball, make runs to space and let the ball do the work.”
Building the team chemistry and playing as one group will be essential, Bovaird said.
“Since we graduated such a large group last season, we're going to need to come together as a unified team,” he said. “Lots of players will see their first varsity experience this season. We're looking to reload and keep pushing through the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.