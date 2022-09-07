220907_st_pao_tennis

Bailey Gagnebin returns a service during Paola tennis practice. She is one of four seniors on the team.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Four seniors are ready to lead the Paola girls tennis program, including two letter-winners.

The Lady Panthers return varsity doubles player Brett Hudgeons and junior varsity standout Bailey Gagnebin. Seniors Claire Foster and Grace Kinaman are out for the first time.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos