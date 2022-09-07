Four seniors to lead Lady Panther tennis team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 7, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bailey Gagnebin returns a service during Paola tennis practice. She is one of four seniors on the team. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — Four seniors are ready to lead the Paola girls tennis program, including two letter-winners.The Lady Panthers return varsity doubles player Brett Hudgeons and junior varsity standout Bailey Gagnebin. Seniors Claire Foster and Grace Kinaman are out for the first time.Hudgeons will play No. 1 singles for Paola this season. Gagnebin, who played junior varsity and some varsity last season, will play No. 2 singles.Hudgeons, Gagnebin and Kinaman stayed after one practice to work on their service returns.It is an impressive group with some strong senior leadership, Paola coach Dan Clark said.Twenty-one girls came to summer tennis in June. Eighteen players made the varsity and junior varsity rosters this fall.“Practices have gone well,” Clark said. “The girls are working hard, willing to learn and having fun.”Sixteen of the 18 girls on the team are out for tennis for the first time. The roster features four seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen.“Mental toughness and patience are team goals,” Clark said. “We want them to enjoy the comradery and the chance to compete in a lifetime sport.”Juniors on the team are Anna Campa, Hayley Hines and Taliya Wolf. Sophomores playing tennis are Ruthi Gerken, Mara Guzman, Aubrey Nickelson and Laura Waegelein. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital employee, patient appear in courtMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Dumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gameMichael McCartyOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottVictor Elliott Cecil Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
