OTTAWA — The 74th annual meeting of the Franklin County Conservation District will take place at noon Jan. 23 in Celebration Hall on the Franklin County fairgrounds at Ottawa.
The 2019 Franklin County Bankers Award winners for soil conservation are Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Barton of Pomona, and Curtis Farms (Stephen and Lane Curtis) of Williamsburg.
The award is presented in recognition of general quality of conservation work completed on the land, the maintenance of conservation practices and overall stewardship of the land, according to a conservation district news release.
The conservation awards program is sponsored by the Kansas Bankers Association.
“The continued work and dedication of our award winners each year provide the example of conservation practices that we all need to follow,” said Mike Skidmore of Goppert State Savings Bank in Ottawa. “The land is our long-term asset and the proper maintenance of it will help determine our future success and the successful opportunities of the next generation.”
The awards will be presented during the conservation district’s annual meeting. Reservations are required for the catered lunch before Jan. 16. To make reservations, call (785) 241-7201.
