George Burton Waddle of Garnett, KS, drew his last breath peacefully at home on March 20h, 2021. Burt as he was affectionately called was born April 25th, 1957 in Ottawa, KS to Donald and Marilyn Waddle. He was raised on a farm outside Lane, KS surrounded by a large family of brothers and sisters.
Out of high school Burt did what young men do and raised some hell and then had a very short stint in the US Army. At the age of 20 he met his first love Denise Luttrell and they were married a year later. They spent 27 years together raising their 3 daughters. During that time he attended Neosho County Community College and earned an associate’s degree in nursing. He worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital and Life Care Center of Osawatomie as a Registered Nurse.
Burt was known for his kindness and willingness to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved being outdoors and spent his time camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and just enjoying the feel of the sun on his face. He was also a dreamer who read National Geographic magazine and made plans to hitchhike his way west in search of adventure.
What was most important to him was family and he made it his mission to keep everyone in touch. Burt was loved by all that knew him and it is impossible to put his whole beautiful life into words.
Burt is survived in life by his loving daughters Ariahna Waddle, Sarah Williams, Cynthia Waddle-Pendleton, and Amanda Waddle. In addition to his daughters he leaves behind his grandkids: Emilee Herman, Lucas Herman, Lilee Ann Herman, Alexander Waddle, and Paislee Pendleton. He also leaves behind his wife of many years Kelly Forbes Jones who had been his love and companion for over 15 years. He is survived by his father and mother, Donald and Marilyn Waddle. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Jim Waddle, Rae Waddle, Amy Waddle, Evert Waddle, Owen Waddle, Tammy Jackson, and Bobby Wilt.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday March 27th, 2021, at Memorial Hall in Osawatomie, KS.
