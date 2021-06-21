The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed city of Golden during a public hearing scheduled to take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Paola Middle School, located at 405 N. Hospital Drive in Paola.
A petition was filed April 9 seeking to establish a new third class city named Golden that would encompass about nine square miles north of Hillsdale Lake, and the population would be 776, according to the petition documents.
Supporters and opponents will have an opportunity to make their cases during the hearing.
In preparation for the hearing, the public can read submitted materials and responses regarding the proposed city of Golden on the county’s website at www.miamicountyks.org.
Miami County commissioners will listen to comments during the hearing and have been directed to consider 14 factors mapped out in state law, as well as additional factors they deem relevant, according to the hearing’s public notice.
At a recent County Commission study session, Chair Rob Roberts emphasized no decision will be made at the June 23 public hearing.
“That is not the day we are going to make a decision,” Roberts said. “That is simply the day we are going to gather the public’s information."
