PAOLA – Artie Stuteville ended her 16-year tenure as Paola’s mayor in style at her last City Council meeting with a standing ovation and a surprise performance from an Elvis impersonator and limo driver.
It was a packed house at the Dec. 14 Paola City Council meeting, with many guests coming to honor Stuteville for her service and congratulate Leigh House on becoming Paola’s new mayor.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Paola for as long as I have,” Stuteville said. “I know I’m leaving the city in good hands. Leigh is going to be a very good mayor.”
House previously served Ward 3 on the Paola City Council. Stuteville did not run for reelection to her mayoral seat in the November election, and House ran unopposed for mayor. House won with 555 votes. There were 28 write-ins.
The transition became official at the Dec. 14 council meeting, when House was sworn in as mayor by City Clerk Stephanie Marler.
Kathy Peckman was sworn in as the new Ward 3 representative on the City Council. Peckman defeated challenger Kim Boehm in the November election by a vote tally of 85 to 64.
Ward 1 council member Dave Smail also was sworn back into his council seat after he retained his position in the November election by defeating challenger Luke DeGrande by a vote tally of 96 to 81.
Stuteville was honored multiple times during the council meeting. Miami County commissioners Rob Roberts and Danny Gallagher presented Stuteville with a plaque and a proclamation for her dedication and service to the community.
The proclamation declared Dec. 14 as Mayor Artie Stuteville Day in Miami County.
House also presented Stuteville with a framed plaque and gavel in honor of her time leading council meetings. Stuteville first became mayor in 2005, but her public service began long before that. She previously served on the Planning Commission and City Council, totaling 28 years of public service.
Her love of Elvis Presley is often joked about at council meetings, and the King of Rock and Roll was the theme for a public open house reception that took place Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Town Square.
Stuteville didn’t realize there was more Elvis fun in store for her. Former City Manager Jay Wieland and his wife Peg arranged for Jack Jordan of King Limousine to show up at the Dec. 14 council meeting to give Stuteville a proper exit.
Jordan knelt down next to Stuteville, who was sitting in a chair in the audience, took her hand and belted out an Elvis-style rendition of “Love Me.” Stuteville joined in the singing before being escorted out to a limousine waiting outside. She then got to tour Paola with the Wielands and a few other city officials, including Human Resources Director Vicki Belt, former Police Chief Don Poore and former City Clerk Dan Droste and their spouses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.