SPRING HILL — February is time for Groundhog Day, but it was during the month of January when the government of Spring Hill found itself locked in a vicious cycle with Bill Murray nowhere to be found.
Seven attempts were made to hold council meetings during a two-week period between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27, and the result was the same each time. Newly appointed Mayor Joe Berkey would attempt to call the meeting to order, but he would not be able to proceed because there weren’t enough council members present to reach a quorum.
Council member Steve Owen created the standoff by walking out of a meeting Jan. 10 in protest after Berkey was appointed council president and then mayor. The typical five-member council had yet to fill two vacancies, and when Owen refused to show up to future meetings, it meant council members Diana Roth and Brian Peel were not enough to constitute a three-person quorum.
The Jan. 10 meeting got heated during several moments as newly elected council members took office and a replacement was chosen for former Mayor Steven Ellis.
Voters in the November 2021 election wanted that replacement to be former City Council member Tyler Graves, who received 657 votes to Steve Owen’s 383 votes, but Graves announced his resignation soon after the election, stating that he and his family were moving to Florida.
Two at-large council seats also were up for election last November. The top two vote-getters were Joe Berkey with 596 and Brian Peel with 527. Roy Riffel was not far behind with 490 votes, followed by Rodolfo Arevalo with 390 and Chad Eckert with 207.
Berkey and Peel were sworn into office during the Jan. 10 meeting, replacing Chris Leaton and Eckert. The council members then needed to elect a council president, who according to the city’s charter would then become the new mayor.
Owen previously was council president, but Roth made a motion for Berkey to be president, and Peel seconded. The motion passed with only Owen opposing.
Several members of the audience shouted out comments like “scam” and “this is not okay,” while others waved Steve Owen campaign signs.
With Berkey becoming mayor, the council found itself with vacancies for his former council seat and Graves’ former council seat. After the vote, Owen promptly left the meeting, and City Attorney Charles Dunlay read a written statement from Owen that was handed to him by a third party.
The note read: “Please read for all to hear. I am unable to continue my attendance at tonight’s city council meeting. It is my opinion that our charter ordinances have not been followed. I will not be a party to anymore of this tonight. The public has been shut out and kept in the dark on purpose. There should be full disclosure of all information shared with the city council, to include city attorney’s written opinions. Stop hiding everything right behind attorney-client privilege. The public has a right to know, it is their tax dollars that will pay for all the legal fees. My departure is not a resignation. I look forward to receiving the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.”
Owen did not show up at the next meeting, or any of the additional meetings that followed.
It looked like it could have been a similar situation at the start of the Thursday, Jan. 27 meeting, as Owen still wasn’t present, but City Attorney Dunlay explained during a lengthy legal statement why the council could proceed.
Dunlay said that after researching Spring Hill Municipal Code and charter ordinances, as well as state statute K.S.A. 15-201, he believes that a quorum of the City Council is not required to make appointments with consent of the remaining council members.
“We have concluded, based upon our legal research and analysis, that the appointment of a council vacancy does not require a quorum of the governing body; rather, the mayor may appoint and a majority of ‘the remaining council members’ may consent to the mayoral appointment without a quorum of the governing body,” Dunlay’s written opinion stated.
With that knowledge, council members Roth and Peel moved forward with approving Berkey’s recommendation to appoint Chad Young to fill the council seat vacated by Graves. That gave the council a quorum, and the meeting was able to officially take place.
“We have to move forward as a governing body and as a community,” Berkey said. “We cannot continue to have all city business held hostage by the refusal of a council member to show up or communicate directly with me or the governing body...I am unwilling to delay the conduct of the people’s business any longer.”
No appointment was made during the meeting to fill the last remaining vacancy on the council.
Some members of the public spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Shane Johnson said he and his family recently moved to Spring Hill from Olathe, and he encouraged the new leaders to move past the previous issues and focus on growth problems like increasing the tax base.
“I did not move to Spring Hill to deal with petty politics,” Johnson said. “I didn’t vote for any of you, to be honest, but we’re all vested in the success of the city. And I really hope you take a hard look at what the citizens have to say and not want to play politics.”
Steve Boswell said he still has a lot of questions about the legality of what is taking place on the council. He specifically referenced a portion of the city’s charter ordinance that states that the council president would become mayor in the event of a vacancy, and that person would have all of the powers of the mayor except for making appointments.
“I don’t know how it is that you are able to make an appointment as you were not the elected mayor, but I would look forward to getting that explained to me in detail,” Boswell said. “I think that was a large majority of Mr. Owen’s concerns as well, following our own rules and laws.”
Owen may not have been at the meeting, but his previous statement asking for the city attorney’s written opinions to be made public could have been the catalyst for an executive session at the end of the Jan. 27 meeting.
Following the executive session, the council voted to make two of those written opinions, dated Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, available to the public.
The complete opinions are posted on the city’s website at springhillks.gov.
The Jan. 3 opinion was regarding whether Owen, who at the time was the current council president, should become mayor to fill the vacancy or if a new president could be elected at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Dunlay’s written opinion stated that the council members are required to elect a president at their Jan. 10 meeting, and Ellis will retain his mayoral position until the president of the council is elected by the new council members. That person, which ended up being Berkey, should then be the new mayor.
The Jan. 6 opinion focused on whether there is an issue with Brian Peel serving on the City Council while also being employed as director of the Spring Hill Recreation Commission.
The opinion states that Peel can legally be a council member and director of the recreation commission.
The opinion also states, though, that Peel would not be able to serve as mayor and director of the rec commission. Peel said he would not seek the position of president of the council, which in this instance would have made him mayor.
Once the Jan. 27 meeting got underway, it was back to business for the new council. Council members approved the transfer of funds to purchase police department vehicles for $90,861.36 without having to take out a loan. They also approved the designation of emergency snow routes for the city of Spring Hill.
After the meeting, some residents stuck around the council chambers at the Spring Hill Civic Center, continuing to express their opposition to what is taking place at the meetings.
Riffel and Arevalo, who both narrowly missed out on council seats themselves last November, spoke out against what is taking place on the council.
Riffel said that once the newly-elected mayor resigned, the council should have made it possible for there to be a new vote of the people.
“I’m a big believer that the people should have the decision,” Riffel said.
