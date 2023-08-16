The proposed budgets of Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg all include decreases in the mill levy, but Louisburg is the only one to go revenue neutral.
The mill levy is the rate in which a city collects property taxes, and revenue neutral means setting the mill levy so that a city only generates the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year. That often would require a large decrease in the mill levy to offset increases in assessed valuation.
Louisburg’s proposed mill levy is 17.899, which mirrors the revenue neutral rate.
It’s a drop from the current mill levy of 20.872, which the city set last year at an even lower rate than what was needed to be revenue neutral. The decrease was a drastic drop from the 32.439 mill levy the year prior.
Louisburg City Council member Tiffany Ellison said being revenue neutral was a goal of the entire council, and not just during the budgeting process.
“We talked about it all year,” Ellison said.
She added that it wasn’t an easy process, but the city made it work without sacrificing any “needs” or necessary infrastructure projects or maintenance work.
Instead, council members and city staff looked at an itemized budget this year and reviewed things such as vehicles scheduled for replacement that were still operating well, and cutting other planned expenditures that were determined to be not necessary.
“We really have a council right now that is committed to looking at these expenditures,” Ellison said.
She also applauded city staff members for their help throughout the budgeting process.
“Our staff worked tirelessly the last year to put together reports that were the most usable,” Ellison said. “Our staff showed up huge.”
Ellison said an increase in sales tax revenue also helped offset some of the budget cuts, and that’s something that was echoed by City Administrator Nathan Law.
“The governing body spent a lot of time putting that together,” Law said of the proposed budget. “That’s the way it should be.”
Residents can voice their opinions about Louisburg’s proposed budget during a public hearing set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Louisburg City Hall, located at 215 S. Broadway St.
Paola’s proposed mill levy is 41.858, which is a slight decrease from the current mill levy of 42.255 but still higher than the revenue neutral rate of 36.611.
Paola’s budget public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Paola Justice Center, located at 805 N. Pearl St.
Paola City Manager Randi Sannon said inflation always makes budgeting difficult.
“We are facing a constant battle of price increases, while trying to be good stewards of money to our citizens,” Shannon said. “The council is very cognizant of this while making these difficult decisions.”
Osawatomie’s proposed mill levy is 78.000, which is a decrease from the current mill levy of 80.009, but still higher than the revenue neutral rate of 71.321.
Osawatomie’s budget public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Hall, located at 411 11th St.
Osawatomie City Manager Bret Glendening recently talked with Osawatomie City Council members about the budgeting process.
Glendening said that for years the city relied on transfers out of utility funds to keep property taxes down, but he advised against that philosophy moving forward because “that’s to the detriment of the utility.”
