Money
Metro Creative

The proposed budgets of Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg all include decreases in the mill levy, but Louisburg is the only one to go revenue neutral.

The mill levy is the rate in which a city collects property taxes, and revenue neutral means setting the mill levy so that a city only generates the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year. That often would require a large decrease in the mill levy to offset increases in assessed valuation.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.