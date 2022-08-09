PAOLA — Officials from Mammoth Sports Construction gave Paola City Council members the latest look at plans for proposed ballfields at Wallace Park during a recent work session, but Councilmember LeAnne Shields continues to oppose the plans.
The work session took place Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Paola Justice Center, and the presentation was led by Mammoth Sports representatives David Devore, head of design, and Connor Harris, director of project management.
In January, council members voted 3-1 to hire Mammoth Sports to provide survey and geotechnical services at the site, as well as Phase 1 design. The total cost was $74,000, which included $12,000 for survey services, $8,000 for geotechnical services, and $54,000 for the Phase 1 design.
The survey and geotechnical services were for the entire project, but the Phase 1 design was just for two new turf ballfields proposed to be built north of Wallace Park Drive.
Councilmember Shields has repeatedly expressed her concern with building new ballparks in Wallace Park because of its history of flooding, and she voted against the contract.
The Mammoth Sports representatives told council members, during the Aug. 2 work session, that soil stabilization is needed at the site. The process involves adding powdered cement to the soil to create a slurry concrete base that will not expand or contract.
“Once it’s done, the base of your field would be great for a long time,” Harris said.
The soil stabilization adds about $120,000 to original cost estimates from January, but Devore said the required grading and demolition work is not as substantial as originally estimated, so the overall Phase 1 cost estimate of $2,653,139 is only about $20,000 more than original estimates.
The total includes the demolition of the existing Major Field north of Wallace Park Drive and construction of two new turf fields in its place, including dugouts, scoreboard, fencing, bleachers and lighting. The total also includes parking modifications.
Devore said the proposed field design takes up about 20,000 square feet of the city-owned gravel parking lot south of the American Legion, but the plan is to add 20,000 square feet of additional parking north of the field and east of the current Legion parking lot.
Dimensions of both proposed turf fields would be 200 feet down the lines and 220 feet to center, Devore said.
When asked about a potential timeline, Devore said there is a supply chain issue with the synthetic turf that could prevent them from getting the material until December, which means the fields likely would be complete around the end of February or beginning of March.
Council members briefly discussed the pros and cons of choosing turf over grass for the fields. Devore said grass fields could save about $600,000 in construction costs, but there would be a substantial increase in maintenance requirements.
Mayor Leigh House said she is concerned about that maintenance, and she doesn’t believe the savings of grass fields would be enough to justify taking on the additional work.
The Mammoth Sports officials said the life expectancy of a turf field is 10 to 12 years, and it would cost about $300,000 to $400,000 to replace the fields.
Councilmember Shields pointed out that construction costs likely will be much higher 10 years from now. She said she would prefer grass fields.
Shields also mentioned that although the fields aren’t in the floodplain, they are in the floodway. Devore confirmed that the fields can be built in a floodway as long as they meet elevation requirements, which they do. The plans do include the construction of a retaining wall on the eastern portion of the field site to help meet the requirements.
Shields also said she disapproves with moving forward with Mammoth before putting the project up for bid.
City Manager Randi Shannon said council members reviewed proposals from Mammoth Sports and Confluence in January for the survey work and Phase 1 design, and the council chose to go with Mammoth Sports.
“I think it should be put out for bid again and see if we can get some local interest,” Shields said.
Councilmember Trent Upshaw said Shields is bringing up issues that have already been discussed at previous meetings, and he said council minutes could be reviewed if necessary.
“We’ve discussed this multiple times,” Upshaw said. “It’s very frustrating to have to go over the same information over and over again.”
Councilmember Dave Smail agreed, and he added that future delays could make the project more expensive and prevent the fields from being complete in time for youth to use them next spring.
“The longer we wait to get anything done, the prices go up and up,” Smail said. “It’s obvious nothing is going to please you [Shields] on this.”
Shields said she is passing on comments she is hearing from people who live in her ward, and she encouraged the other council members to speak with their constituents.
“It doesn’t matter what we think, have you called your constituents?” Shields asked her fellow council members. “I called my constituents in my ward, and they say ‘do not spend money in Wallace Park on ballfields,’” Shields said.
Smail said a majority of the residents surveyed said they want to keep the ballfields in Wallace Park, and Upshaw said the people he has talked to also are in favor of the plan.
“The people I talk to are different than the people you talk to,” Upshaw said to Shields. “It’s presumptive of you to think I am voting as myself and not talking to my constituents.”
Shields said the council has not yet officially selected a site for the ballfields, and it was mentioned that the issue could be put up for vote at a future council meeting. No official decision could be made at the work session.
The agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, council meeting includes the possibility of waiving the sealed bid process and considering an agreement with Mammoth for Phase 1 of the Wallace Park ballfield construction for $2,653,139.
The second phase of the project has an estimated price tag of $6,026,000, and it includes the infields of grass fields 1, 2, 5 and 6 south of Wallace Park Drive, and construction of multipurpose grass fields 1 and 2 with lighting east of those fields. The two turf fields in Phase 1 are labeled fields 3 and 4.
The two new multipurpose grass fields would be built south of Wallace Park Drive and west of the Miami County Fairgrounds. One of those fields would replace the existing Rock Stadium, and the fields would likely be used for sports like soccer and flag football, Paola Youth Sports officials previously have said.
A timeline for Phase 2 has not yet been decided.
