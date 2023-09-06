230906_mr_county_budget_01

Miami County commissioners approved the 2024 budget Aug. 30 but not before spending more than an hour listening to residents voice concerns about property tax increases and other issues during a public hearing.

The approved budget includes a mill levy of 36.5, which is a decrease from the 40.380 mill levy in 2023 and 46.366 mill levy in 2022, but higher than the revenue neutral rate of 34.516.

Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.