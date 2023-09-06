Miami County commissioners approved the 2024 budget Aug. 30 but not before spending more than an hour listening to residents voice concerns about property tax increases and other issues during a public hearing.
The approved budget includes a mill levy of 36.5, which is a decrease from the 40.380 mill levy in 2023 and 46.366 mill levy in 2022, but higher than the revenue neutral rate of 34.516.
The mill levy is the rate in which the county collects property taxes, and the revenue neutral rate is the rate in which the county would collect the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year.
The county went revenue neutral last year for the 2023 budget, but the revenue neutral rate for the 2024 budget dropped significantly because of the large increase in the county’s assessed valuation.
Miami County’s assessed valuation jumped 17 percent from $575,657,315 in the 2023 budget to $673,450,548 in the 2024 budget.
Because of that increase in assessed valuation, Miami County will collect $1.3 million more in property taxes in the 2024 budget even with the lower mill levy. The county collected $23,244,605 in the 2023 budget and is estimated to collect $24,580,921 in the 2024 budget, according to numbers provided by Miami County Finance Director Lucas Mellinger.
Assessed valuation increases were the primary concern of many of the residents who spoke during the public hearing.
Miami County resident Ron Kalcic said he is retired, and his taxes have skyrocketed and now cost him about $8,000 a year.
“These taxes have got to stop,” he said. “They’ve got to be lowered.”
Larry Eilenstine said he lives west of Hillsdale Lake, and his tax assessment is up 33 percent on his 38-year-old house and farm that has changed very little from the previous year.
“I just don’t see how that can happen in one year,” Eilenstine said. “We enjoy where we live. Born and raised out there, I’ve lived here all my life. But you’re about to get me out of here. When we have to pay 25 percent of our social security for taxes, something’s not right.”
Chet Mclaughlin said his assessed valuation went up 27.5 percent last year and 22.4 percent this year.
“That’s absurd,” Mclaughlin said. “Getting my taxable valuation up 49 percent when inflation for those last two years were three percent and seven percent, that’s ten percent. And y’all got a fifty percent raise, and we got ten percent inflation. Something’s wrong. Something’s drastically wrong. And it’s either where you’re spending the money or how much money you think you need, but that’s just not right.”
Longtime Miami County Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon, who is now retired, also spoke out against rising assessments and property taxes.
“Just because my house went up, that doesn’t mean my income went up,” McMahon said. “Quit using our houses as income. Just stop.”
Miami County resident Bob Kirkpatrick said he was disappointed the county’s budget was not once again revenue neutral.
“In any budget, money can be cut,” Kirkpatrick said. “We need to get down to needs, not wants.”
Scotti Staats said she is 31 and has lived in Miami County since 2017, and her taxes have gone up exponentially.
“That’s not much incentive for my younger generation to want to move to Miami County and stay in Miami County,” Staats said. “Those on fixed incomes, you’re chasing them out of our community. You were elected to help us, not to hinder.”
Miami County resident Karolyn Robins said the assessed valuation process needs to change because the comparables aren’t comparable, and homeowners are paying taxes on a fabricated value.
“We really don’t care about the mill levy, it’s the assessed value that you place on our homes,” Robins said. “There has to be a change in the whole process.”
Commissioner George Pretz said the appraisal process is dictated by the state.
“We don’t make the rules, the state of Kansas makes the rules,” Pretz said. “We are working for the state of Kansas.”
Commissioner Rob Roberts reiterated that, and he also referenced a document from the Kansas County Commissioners Association that outlines multiple ways the state of Kansas has put more of a burden on county government and local property taxes.
He specifically mentioned the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund, which started in 1937 and involved the state of Kansas sharing sales tax dollars with local governments to reduce the burden of property taxes. The program was canceled in 2003, but Roberts said the law is still on the books.
“Those promises have not been provided for the past 20 years,” Roberts said.
He also mentioned the Special City County Revenue Sharing Fund, which was established in 1978 as part of an agreement between local governments and the state of Kansas. Local governments gave up collecting local cigarette and liquor taxes in exchange for getting a percentage of the money returned by the state.
“The Legislature has broken that contract since 2001,” Roberts said.
He also said the Legislature’s decision in 2006 to repeal the property tax on commercial/industrial machinery and equipment, and the Legislature’s decision in 2014 to eliminate the mortgage registration fee also shifted more of the burden to local government.
“It all comes downhill, and we get to pay it,” Roberts said.
He added that the state of Kansas is sitting on $3 billion of excess cash that is not part of the state budget.
Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker attended the Aug. 30 meeting, and she asked to speak after Roberts made his comments.
“The implication that it is the state’s problem that you are raising property taxes on the locals is not accurate,” Tyson said. “I take offense to that. I fight very hard for tax cuts for everyone.”
Tyson said the Special City County Revenue Sharing Fund is waived every year by the Legislature, and although she has voted for it in the past, she acknowledged there is not enough support in Topeka for it, and local governments should not be counting on it.
“A majority of the legislators do not want it,” Tyson said. “I’m telling you, it’s not going to pass.”
As for the surplus of cash, Tyson said the Legislature attempted to cut taxes and give those billions of dollars back to the taxpayers, but Gov. Laura Kelly stopped it.
Tyson said she currently is working on new legislation that would use square footage for assessed value of property, and counties will need to be prepared for lower assessed valuations.
“You suggesting that the state can solve this, we absolutely are gonna solve it, but the problem is, you think that revenue neutral is bad, just wait until you see square footage only,” Tyson said. “I mean, you’re going to be held accountable for the mill levies.”
Tyson is chair of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation, and she is the author of the property tax transparency bill, SB 13, that passed two years ago. The legislation requires local governments to conduct a public hearing and inform the public if they intend to not go revenue neutral and collect more property tax than the previous year, and it’s the reason the Aug. 30 revenue neutral hearing took place.
“I hope you hear loud and clear from your constituents,” Tyson said.
She also urged people to support the proposed constitutional amendment that would limit tax-assessed property values from growing by more than 4 percent per year. The amendment still needs approval from the House, but it could be on the ballot during the November 2024 general election.
Miami County Commissioners Roberts, Pretz, Keith Diediker and Tyler Vaughan all said they supported the proposed budget because it is only a 5 percent increase, and that is primarily for pay increases to try and recruit and maintain employees, as well as reinvesting into the road and bridge program.
Mellinger said the budget includes an additional $1.6 million in employee compensation, including $500,000 for public safety, $300,000 for EMS and $300,000 for road and bridge.
Mellinger said the only other large increase is $1 million extra into the road and bridge program. Last year, he said, the commissioners decided to take $750,000 out of the road and bridge program to remain revenue neutral.
The $1 million will help make the road and bridge budget whole, and account for the rising cost of asphalt, Mellinger said.
Diediker said the commissioners worked hard to make cuts to the budget again this year, and some cuts were made, such as the elimination of the dust control program.
Vaughan said it’s important to note the mill levy has dropped about 10 mills in two years, and the average annual tax increase is 2.5 percent during those two years.
“I don’t think we can do better this year than what we’ve done,” Vaughan said. “I’m extremely confident with what we’ve put forth.”
Commissioner Jene Vickrey said he understands the need to increase employee pay to try and recruit and maintain employees, but he believes the increase could have been less so the county could have still been revenue neutral.
He voted against exceeding revenue neutral and against the proposed budget. The other commissioners voted to approve exceeding revenue neutral and approve the budget. Both items passed 4-1.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted to exceed revenue neutral for Miami County Rural Fire District No. 1 and approve its budget. The mill rate is 3.5, which is higher than last year’s 3.163 and higher than the revenue neutral rate of 2.701. The commissioners said the additional revenue is needed for the replacement of fire trucks.
The commissioners also voted to exceed revenue neutral for Miami County Rural Fire District No. 2. The mill rate is a flat 5.0, which is lower than last year’s 5.304 but higher than the revenue neutral rate of 4.469.
