LOUISBURG — The Metcalf 2.0 project being tackled jointly by Miami County and the city of Louisburg soon may be expanded — while also getting cheaper for both entities — thanks to a new Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) cost-share program.
Matt Oehlert, project manager with the county’s Road and Bridge Department, talked about the opportunity with Miami County commissioners during a study session Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Oehlert said Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature recently approved an additional $216 million for KDOT, including more than $10 million to implement a new cost-share program.
Projects have to meet certain specifications, though, and Oehlert said the only one eligible in Miami County is the Metcalf 2.0 project.
The Metcalf Road project — estimated to cost $4.1 million — covers 4,850 feet, from Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) to 287th Street in Louisburg. The project is slated to be funded by a $3.1 million federal grant from the Mid-America Regional Council, with the remaining necessary funding split equally between the city and the county.
Oehlert said currently the county and city of Louisburg are set to each pay about $479,500 in construction costs for the project. If the county’s request for the cost-share program is approved, though, Oehlert said he could add about $500,000 to the scope of the project and still cut the required construction payment from the city and county in half to about $225,000 each.
Oehlert said the expansion of the project would involve the creation of a turn lane and traffic signal on Metcalf Road at Fifth Street leading to Broadmoor Elementary. If the cost-share request is not approved, Oehlert said the project will revert to the original plans without the expansion.
Oehlert said the county savings on the project will go back into the quarter-cent sales tax fund to be used on other projects.
The commissioners all expressed their approval of the plan and officially authorized a letter of support for the KDOT cost-share grant during their afternoon meeting Oct. 2.
The Louisburg City Council aproved a similar letter of support at its meeting Monday, Oct. 7.
“Any time we can save money and make money, that’s a pretty good deal,” Commissioner Rob Roberts said.
Funds collected from the county’s quarter-cent sales tax would be the primary funding source for the project. Louisburg residents in November 2018 voted to increase the city’s sales tax for infrastructure improvements from 0.25 to 0.5 of 1 percent. The increase went into effect July 1, and the city could use some of those funds for the project as well.
The project would be let for bid in fall 2021, and construction is slated to begin in 2022.
Some of the work planned for the busy corridor on the community’s east side includes roadway curb and gutter upgrade, integrated trail east along Metcalf Road from South Second Street to West 287th Street, and sidewalk along Metcalf from South Second Street to South 10th Street, according to previous reports.
