PAOLA – Miami County’s election canvass Friday, Aug. 12, for the Aug. 2 primary took on extra importance with Miami County Commissioner Danny Gallagher trailing challenger Keith Diediker by just 20 votes for the County Commission District No. 5 seat.
The race got even tighter after all of the approved provisional ballots were added to the total following the canvass, but according to the official final results, Diediker won 888 votes to 871 votes.
Diediker said he looks forward to joining the Miami County Commission, especially after spending several years working for the Miami County Road and Bridge Department and developing strategies on how he would improve the county.
He credited his victory to campaigning door to door and personally meeting the residents of his large district.
“I probably talked with over 150 people at their homes, and several weren’t home and I left door hangers,” Diediker said.
Gallagher said Diediker ran a good campaign and he wished him luck. He also thanked all of the voters who voted for him.
Gallagher, who will have 20 grandchildren before the end of the year, said he plans to spend more time with family moving forward.
Diediker will join Jene Vickrey as new members of the Miami County Commission. Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon 1,115 votes to 586 votes to claim the Miami County Commission District No. 1 seat, according to the official final results updated by the Miami County Clerk’s Office on Friday.
All five Miami County commissioners typically serve as canvassers to reconcile vote totals and review provisional ballots following an election under the guidance of Miami County Clerk Janet White and her staff. Commissioners Rob Roberts, Danny Gallagher and George Pretz were present during Friday’s canvass at the clerk’s office. J.R. McMahon filled in for Phil Dixon, and Lucas Mellinger filled in for Tyler Vaughan.
Vaughan was the lone county commissioner up for election to retain his seat. He defeated challenger Dan Mattox 859 votes to 605 votes, according to the official final results.
The three Miami County Commission Republican primary winners won’t officially be able to declare victory until after the Nov. 8 general election, but all three will be unopposed.
White reviewed overall election numbers during the canvass, and she said the voter turnout of 47.74 percent is a county record for a primary.
At the start of the canvass, White said there were 12,096 total Miami County ballots cast in the election, including 3,668 advance ballots and 8,428 ballots on election day. There also were 284 total provisional ballots cast, and those were reviewed during the canvass before being denied or added to the election total.
The canvassers followed recommendations based on state statute and denied provisional ballots such as 95 filled out by voters who weren’t registered to vote in Miami County, 57 who didn’t change political parties by the June 10 deadline and instead asked for another party ballot on election day, and 28 who failed to show voter identification.
Likewise, the canvassers followed recommendations based on state statute and approved provisional ballots, such as three who failed to show identification but later came to the clerk’s office and provided ID, 12 that were clerical errors and not the fault of the voter, 12 partial ballots from people who voted at the wrong polling location, 17 people who asked for an advance ballot but never returned it and instead voted on election day, 11 voters who had changed their name from what was registered, 48 voters who had changed addresses and moved within the county but voted at the correct polling location, and one who registered to vote on the last day before the deadline and then voted the first day of advance voting but the registration was not yet processed.
The commissioners also reviewed some advance mail ballots that were questioned. Four ballots were received within the allowable three-day period following an election, but they were not postmarked as required by state statute, and they were denied.
The signatures on the envelopes of four advance ballots also were questioned because they did not match the signature on record for the voter. The canvassers decided to approve two of the ballots, but the other two were denied because the signatures were inconsistent and didn’t match.
The canvassers then went through each polling location to ensure that the reported numbers are correct for the amount of people who voted using a machine and those who requested a paper ballot. No discrepancies were discovered.
Write-in votes were also reviewed, and some township and committee races were decided by write-ins. White said there also were fictitious character write-ins for Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, as well as non-valid candidate write-ins for people like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Bill Self.
After the canvass was complete, election officials worked to add in the votes from the approved provisional ballots, including the partial ballot approvals that needed to be separated and entered manually.
The official final primary election results can be found on the county’s website at miamicountyks.org under the elections section.
The additional ballots didn’t change the results of any of the local races. The final official Miami County tally for the failed constitutional amendment that would have given state lawmakers the opportunity to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortion was 6,309 no votes to 5,690 yes votes.
