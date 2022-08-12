PAOLA – Miami County’s election canvass Friday, Aug. 12, for the Aug. 2 primary took on extra importance with Miami County Commissioner Danny Gallagher trailing challenger Keith Diediker by just 20 votes for the County Commission District No. 5 seat.

The race got even tighter after all of the approved provisional ballots were added to the total following the canvass, but according to the official final results, Diediker won 888 votes to 871 votes.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

