PAOLA - Three incumbents who were reelected by voters in the Nov. 5 general election were sworn into office during the Paola City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville, who has been in the position since 2005, defeated challenger Bobby Knudsen 437 votes to 289 votes.
Ward 1 Paola City Councilman Dave Smail defeated challenger Scott Shappell 112 votes to 98 votes.
Leigh House was unopposed for her Ward 3 seat, and she was reelected with 161 votes. There were also three write-ins.
City Clerk Stephanie Marler performed the swearing-in ceremony, and it was her first since taking over for former City Clerk Dan Droste upon his retirement earlier this year.
