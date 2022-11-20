A bipartisan board of election workers sort and count ballots Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Miami County Administration Building. The work was part of a requested recount in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race paid for by challenger Kevin Roche.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The roller coaster ride that has been the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race came to an end Sunday, Nov. 20, with incumbent Tiffany Ellison defeating challenger Kevin Roche by three votes following a hand recount of the ballots.
Roche was initially ahead by two votes, 208 to 206, at the end of election night Nov. 8, but Ellison gained four votes after several provisional ballots were reviewed and approved during the canvass of votes Thursday, Nov. 17, putting her ahead 210 to 208.
Roche had until the end of the day Friday, Nov. 18, to ask for a recount, and the petition was submitted Friday with payment of a $1,500 bond.
The Miami County Board of Canvassers convened a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to review the petition and officially authorize Miami County Clerk and Election Officer Janet White to proceed with the recount.
White said Roche asked for both a hand sort and hand recount of the ballots, and the work was assigned to a bipartisan board of White’s election workers beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, inside the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building. Both candidates were invited to personally oversee the recount, but only Roche was able to attend.
White said the hand sorting took longer than the hand counting because the election workers had to sort through 6,021 advance ballots to pull out the LC2 (Louisburg City 2) ballots, and then do the same sorting process with the 1,427 ballots from the Louisburg polling location.
The official final election results following the recount were posted by the county Sunday afternoon, and Ellison gained one additional vote to win 211 votes to Roche’s 208 votes. Andrew Hammar also received 35 votes, and there were four write-in votes, according to the official final results.
Hammar announced before election day that he had dropped out of the race and was supporting Roche, but his name was still listed on the ballot.
The five members of the Miami County Board of Canvassers who attended Thursday’s canvass and Friday’s special meeting either in person or on the phone are Miami County commissioners Rob Roberts, Tyler Vaughan, Phil Dixon and Danny Gallagher, as well as Lucas Mellinger, who was filling in for Miami County Commissioner George Pretz.
White told them that if the recount had changed the results of the election, either by making it a tie or by giving Roche the lead, he would not have been charged the $1,500 bond.
Ellison said she was pleased with the outcome, and she expressed appreciation for the election workers who helped with the recount.
“Janet and her team work so hard to ensure that voters in Miami County can trust that their vote counts,” Ellison said. “Allowing this process to play out in such a close race only confirmed their hard work and dedication. I appreciate the folks who volunteered for the recount today and those who attended to watch the process. I am glad the recount reaffirmed this outcome.”
Roche previously said he received several requests from his supporters to conduct a recount, which is why he decided to move forward with it. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.
