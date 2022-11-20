The roller coaster ride that has been the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race came to an end Sunday, Nov. 20, with incumbent Tiffany Ellison defeating challenger Kevin Roche by three votes following a hand recount of the ballots.

Roche was initially ahead by two votes, 208 to 206, at the end of election night Nov. 8, but Ellison gained four votes after several provisional ballots were reviewed and approved during the canvass of votes Thursday, Nov. 17, putting her ahead 210 to 208.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos