PAOLA — It’s been 14 years since LeAnne Shields was last on the Paola City Council, but she soon will be back representing Ward 4 thanks to the support of voters in the Nov. 3 general election.
With all of the Ward 4 precinct reporting, Shields received 406 votes compared to 310 votes for incumbent Aaron Nickelson, according to Miami County’s unofficial election results.
There were six write-in votes.
Shields served on the Paola City Council from 2002 to 2006. The 80-year-old retired lifelong Paolan said she wants to thank everyone for voting for her, and she’s ready to get back to being a public servant.
“I’m ready to go,” Shields said. “It won’t hurt to have some new ideas on the council.”
Nickelson has filled the Ward 4 seat on the Paola City Council ever since 2012, when he took the place of Kevin Clouse who moved outside of the ward boundaries.
Nickelson said he wasn’t surprised by the results of the election, especially since earlier this year he supported a controversial ordinance that required masks to be worn inside the city limits of Paola.
Still, he said he’s disappointed for the rest of the council because he believed they had a good working relationship, and he hopes Shields will be able to step into that role.
Nickelson said he still plans to be active and engaged in the community, and he still plans to push for the creation of a disc golf course in Paola, which is something he lobbied for but could never get completed during his time on the council.
Ward 2 Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw was running unopposed in the Nov. 3 election, and he was reelected with 493 votes. There were seven write-in votes.
Winning council members are typically sworn into office during the Paola City Council’s December meeting following an election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.