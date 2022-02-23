The Nov. 8 general election has attracted three candidates right out of the gate, with County Commission positions leading the way.
COUNTY
Three Miami County Commission seats are up for election in the fall, according to the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website. Two of those seats now have candidates.
Incumbent county commissioner Tyler Vaughan, a Spring Hill Republican, has filed in a bid to retain his Distrct 4 seat on the five-member commission.
Keith E. Diediker, a Paola Republican, has filed for the County Commission District 5 position currently held by Danny Gallagher, a Paola Republican.
The commission’s District 1 seat, held by Phil Dixon, a Louisburg Republican, also is on the ballot but had not fielded a candidate as of Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The county treasurer position is up for election. Treasurer Tricia Lee was nominated by the Miami County Republican Party last October to replace outgoing Treasurer Jennie Fyock. Lee, nor any challengers, have filed for the office to date.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions are on the November ballot in Miami County. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org.
Charles R. Eggleston, a Paola Democrat, was the first person to file for a local office in the November 2022 election. Eggleston filed Jan. 13 for the Stanton Township Clerk position.
Vickie Hewitt, a Paola Republican, has filed for Ten Mile Precinct Committeewoman, and George Hewitt, a Paola Republican, has filed for Ten Mile Precinct Committeeman.
CITY
The general election includes four city council seats — two in Paola and two in Louisburg — which have not attracted a candidate to date.
Paola City Council Ward 2, held by Trent Upshaw, and Ward 4, held by LeAnne Shields, are up for election.
On the Louisburg City Council, the Ward 1 seat held by Scott Margrave is up for election. Margrave was appointed to fill the vacated Ward 1 seat at a March 2021 council meeting.
The Ward 2 seat held by council member Tiffany Ellison is also on the ballot. Ellison was appointed Feb. 7 to fill the council seat vacated when former council member Donna Cook became Louisburg’s mayor earlier this year.
Persons interested in running for city of county positions have to file, in person, at the County Clerk’s Office in the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The filing deadline is noon June 1.
More election information, including a complete list of all the national, state, county and city positions on the ballot this year, can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website.
STATE
Three state House seats that serve Miami County, or portions of it, are up for election in 2022. They are House District 5, held by Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican; House District 6, held by Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, and House District 26, held by Rep. Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican.
Redistricting maps for state Senate and House districts have not been released, and some district boundaries may change.
Several state offices, including governor, are on the ballot as well.
The general election is Nov. 8. If a primary is necessary, it will take place Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.