PAOLA — An option for faster and more reliable internet will soon be available to residents and businesses in northern Paola after it was announced Friday, May 20, that KwiKom Communications and the city were able to obtain a state grant.
It was the culmination of a group effort that began earlier this year when KwiKom Communications identified Paola as an ideal community for the Kansas Office of Broadband Development Acceleration Grant.
The 50-50 state grant allows for up to a 50 percent co-investment of the matching funding, and KwiKom asked the city of Paola for a co-investment commitment of $250,000, which is 25 percent of the project’s nearly $1 million total.
Paola City Council members unanimously approved the city’s statement of financial support for the grant in February. Several council members expressed frustration with the internet service from Suddenlink and AT&T and said they have heard similar concerns from other Paola residents.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said the city will likely use COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the city’s $250,000 co-investment.
KwiKom’s plan is to deliver scalable, 10 gigabit capable fiber to more than 500 homes and businesses within the northern city limits north of Baptiste Drive and around Lake Miola.
“KwiKom appreciates the state’s continued investment in broadband expansion to underserved areas across the state and the recognition that fiber-optic internet is a critical infrastructure investment that will deliver significant, measurable, and long-lasting returns,” KwiKom stated in a news release. “The city of Paola will benefit from this partnership for years to come, and we are excited to begin work.”
KwiKom officials said they are also seeking out additional grants that would allow them to eventually complete the entire city, which Shannon said has been an important emphasis of city leaders.
KwiKom gathered feedback from Paola residents to include with the grant application. The feedback included speed test screenshots and written or emailed statements speaking to the lack of reliable broadband internet, defined as consistent 25/3 Mbps.
Eric Vogel, service operations manager for KwiKom, said he believes one thing that helped Paola obtain the grant is that during the recent comprehensive plan surveys, local residents ranked broadband internet as a higher need than even housing.
“We would like to thank our business partners and residents who supported our funding request,” Shannon said. “This was a team effort that included the private sector, the city and county staff members. We look forward to the benefits it will bring our residents.”
KwiKom officials are now mapping out the details of what it will take to install fiber-optic cable throughout the northern part of the city. Vogel said he expects the project to begin within 60 days and be complete within a year of the start date.
Vogel said the lines are typically installed 24 to 36 inches underground, and any dirt work required will be repaired following installation.
Vogel was joined by John Terry, KwiKom business development manager, during a project kickoff meeting Monday, May 23, at Paola City Hall. The KwiKom officials met with city officials to discuss the project and review maps of proposed installation routes with Shannon and Public Works Director Kirk Rees.
Vogel said KwiKom does have a significant amount of material to start with, but material shortages could be the biggest issues throughout the duration of the project.
He reiterated, though, that they don’t have to wait until completion to get started on the southern half of the city if another funding source can be solidified for that next phase.
The Paola grant was one of 11 Broadband Acceleration Grants announced by Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday, May 20. The grants total $10 million and stretch across 10 rural Kansas counties.
The exact amount of the Paola grant is $992,380, which includes $496,190 in state funds and $496,190 in matching funds.
“We’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” Gov. Kelly said. “Affordable broadband is necessary for our communities to remain viable and competitive, and every Kansan deserves a reliable connection to the world. These grants accelerate our efforts to make that a reality.”
Launched in 2020, the Broadband Acceleration Grant is a ten-year, $85 million program that will bring critically needed broadband access to Kansas communities. The program is administered by the Kansas Office of Broadband Development and funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.