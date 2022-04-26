TOPEKA – Kansas senators on Tuesday, April 26, voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of SB 160, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
The legislation would prevent transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports if their biological gender is male.
The bill was initially approved by the House and Senate on April 1, but Gov. Kelly vetoed it April 15 saying it’s divisive, harmful to students and their families, and bad for business.
“We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete. However, this bill didn’t come from the experts at our schools, our athletes, or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points,” Kelly said. “This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.”
The Senate voted 28 to 10 Tuesday to override Gov. Kelly’s veto. It was enough to meet the required two-thirds majority.
The legislation will now return to the Kansas House, which originally passed the bill April 1 by a vote of 74-39. That total would be just short of the required two-thirds majority to override the veto.
Local senators Caryn Tyson of Parker and Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg were two of the 28 Republicans who voted to override Gov. Kelly’s veto of the legislation. All but one of the 10 senators who voted against the veto override were Democrats.
Tyson said she’s glad the Senate agreed with the majority of Kansans who want to protect fairness in women’s sports.
“It creates a fair playing field,” Tyson said. “It’s that simple.”
Baumgardner agreed, and she used the example of the Kansas men’s basketball team that was just honored in Topeka for winning the national championship. Several of the members are not seniors, and she asked her fellow legislators what they would think if some of those members decided to switch gender identities and then help the women’s team win a national title.
“That’s exactly what we’re seeing in universities throughout the United States,” Baumgardner said.
She added that legislators want to make sure transgender athletes have an opportunity to compete, but she said the NCAA and Kansas State High School Activities Association have been slow to create regulations, so the issue has been brought to Topeka.
Baumgardner also questioned Gov. Kelly’s reasoning that the legislation would be bad for business. Baumgardner said Texas passed similar legislation last year, and it didn’t keep the NCAA from hosting some if its March Madness games there, and businesses are still flocking to The Lone Star State.
SB 160 would apply to students in K-12 or college, as well as members of club teams sponsored by public education institutions. The bill does not exclude female students from participating on athletic teams designated for males.
Gov. Kelly vetoed a similar bill last year, and Kansas senators fell one vote shy of overriding her.
