PAOLA — It all started on April 16, 1969.
Jay Wieland was a senior in high school in Emporia, and he was looking for a part-time job — not a career.
When he was hired to mow the lawn at City Hall, he had no idea it was the beginning of a career in local government that would span multiple states and five decades.
“I was only going to school for four hours a day, so every day I would go to City Hall to work on the lawn,” Wieland said. “And it was a big lawn.”
Soon, he found himself helping out inside as well, and by June he had moved into building maintenance full-time.
One of his morning tasks was cleaning the office of Virgil Basgall, who was Emporia’s city manager from 1960 to 1981.
“We talked a lot and became close friends,” Wieland said. “He became my mentor.”
On many nights, Basgall would be working late, and Wieland said it would be just the two of them at City Hall.
“He told me, ‘Jay, I think you would make a good city manager,’” Wieland recalled. “‘I want you to go to KU and get your master’s in public administration, and I’ll write you a letter of recommendation.’”
Wieland followed his advice, and he also started wearing multiple hats for the city as he took on different roles and learned the inner workings of city government. He spent time in billing, the water department and other public works functions.
When a new city clerk was hired, Wieland became their assistant because of his knowledge of the city’s utility operations.
After Basgall retired, the new city manager chose Wieland to be the director of human resources. When another city manager was hired, Wieland was asked to assume a number of acting or interim positions.
What Wieland didn’t realize at the time is that all of his work transitions were preparing him for his own career in city leadership. He got his first opportunity to be a city manager in 1987 when he was hired to the leadership position in Hesston, Kan.
Then, in 1995, he became the first city administrator in Charles City, Iowa.
Three years later he found himself in a larger community when he was hired as city manager of Sterling, Ill., which had a population of about 16,000.
It’s a position he would hold for almost a decade until 2007 when he was in Lawrence for a city managers meeting and he heard about an opening for a city manager in Paola.
“Peg and I visited Paola, and we fell in love,” Wieland said.
He was hired soon thereafter and has spent the past 12 years overseeing some big projects in Paola, including the construction of a new fire station and renovation of City Hall.
His wife, Peg, has also made a big impact on the community thanks to her efforts in spearheading the Paola Pathways program and the creation of a trails system throughout the city.
“It has just been a lot of fun,” Jay said.
Most important to Jay, though, are the relationships he has formed with his colleagues, community members and fellow city leaders.
That’s why he began to choke up when he stood before the Paola City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and officially submitted his retirement notice, effective Jan. 18, 2020. His last actual day in the office is expected to be Dec. 18, 2019.
“I know I should be celebrating, but it’s really hard to say goodbye,” Wieland said.
The news wasn’t a surprise to council members. City officials have known for quite some time that 2019 would be a transitional year for leadership with longtime City Clerk Dan Droste retiring at the end of July and Wieland retiring at the end of the year.
Planning actually began two years ago when Stephanie Marler was promoted to assistant city clerk and Randi Shannon was promoted to assistant city manager. Marler is now the city clerk, and Shannon recently was named interim city manager.
Shannon will help keep the city moving forward until a new city manager is hired. Earlier this year, council members hired a company to solicit candidates from across the country, and some interviews have already taken place.
Council members announced during the Nov. 12 meeting that the search is ongoing because the perfect candidate has not yet been found.
Councilman Aaron Nickelson said it’s not going to be easy to replace Wieland because he has done such a good job during his tenure.
“If it wasn’t for Jay, we’d probably have a new city manager by now,” he said. “It’s hard to hire someone who you know is not as good as Jay.”
Wieland said he appreciates the comments. During an earlier interview, he emphasized that his goal has always been public service in a way that makes a positive impact on the community without being too overbearing.
“You want to leave your thumbprint on the community, not your footprint or handprint,” Wieland said. “I feel like when I retire, I’ve done that.”
In his retirement letter, Wieland thanked his family for their support through the years, and said he loves his current staff members just like family as well.
“Please be assured that Peg and I intend to remain part of this community and to be involved in any way that we can to help make Paola even better,” Wieland wrote. “Paola is truly home for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.