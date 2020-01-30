Community members soon will be able to speak with local legislators and ask questions during an upcoming series of legislative breakfasts.
All of the events are sponsored by local chambers of commerce, banks and other businesses.
The first breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Louisburg Middle School.
The second breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Spring Hill Civic Center.
The third breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Osawatomie High School.
The fourth and final breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Holy Trinity School in Paola.
Community members are invited to attend all of the breakfasts.
