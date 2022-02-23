PAOLA — The 2022 Miami County Legislative Breakfast series wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity School, which is located at 601 E. Chippewa in Paola.
The free breakfast begins at 7 a.m. and is open to the public. The event usually lasts about two hours.
The breakfast gives the public an opportunity to hear from state lawmakers on key issues taking place in the Legislature.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, R-Paola, and Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, are state lawmakers who represent Miami County.
The Paola Chamber of Commerce is organizing the breakfast, and First Option Bank is the sponsor.
